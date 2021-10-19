Kang Han Na: set to star in KBS’ ‘Red Single Heart’; Morphs into fashionable vampire in ‘Bite Sisters’ preview

Kang Han Na is finally getting the recognition she deserves for her acting skills with the variety of projects she has currently taken on like ‘Red Single Heart’ and ‘Bite Sisters’. The drama 'Red Single Heart' is a fictional historical drama that begins when Lee Tae succeeds his father Seonjong, who became king after rebellion, as the king of Joseon. The tense political confrontation of Park Gye Won, who tries to make the later king 'the flower of the royal family, leads the play.

In the drama, Kang Han Na takes on the role of 'Yoo Jeong', a soul who is too advanced to be bound by strict Confucian doctrines and be confined in a cubicle. Tae Ga, who fell in love with Yo Jeong's free appearance, casts Yoo Jeong as the Crown Prince, causing a crisis in the family and getting involved in a power struggle in the royal court. The new KBS2 drama 'Red Heart', which Kang Han Na, who is constantly transforming into her irreplaceable acting skills, has confirmed her appearance and it will be broadcast in the first half of 2022.

In other news, Kang Han Na also takes up the role of a 821 year old vampire in 'Bite Sisters' who is beautiful beyond expectations and craves human communication. Along with her two vampire sisters, they live through time and generations undetected but that plan goes to hell when a mysterious gentleman comes into her life.

The 1 minute preview released by Put Your Handsome encapsulates the three vampire sisters’ lives and how each of them have different personalities and goals. Kang Han Na unexpectedly becomes an influencer with over a million followers while Choi Yoo Hwa is a cold and distant office manager who only follows a strict routine, leaving those around her feeling weirded out. Kim Young Ah is a designer but recently, has become extremely agitated by living the extra long life of a vampire. The unexpected entrance of Lee Shin Young indicates a long and drawn out relationship between Kang Han Na and him in his previous life. The interesting events have left us wanting for more but do not worry because the first episode is dropping today, October 19, at 3:30 pm IST on ‘Put Your Handsome’ Youtube channel.

Let us know what you think of Kang Han Na’s characters in the comments below.