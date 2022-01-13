Lily James reached out to Pamela Anderson for her role in Pam & Tommy, reveals she NEVER heard back

Lily James discusses her new role as Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy, saying she wishes the Baywatch actress had been engaged in the series' creation. But it didn't work out, according to the British actor, who spoke about it in the new issue of PORTER magazine.

Pam & Tommy is based on the supposed affair between Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (played by Sebastian Stan). The eight-part series is a dramatisation of what may have happened during their whirlwind love, which was marred by intrigue and a viral sex scandal. It is not an official biography. James discusses her extraordinary transformation as Anderson for Pam & Tommy for the cover story of Porter Magazine, as per Screenrant.

The 32-year-old says it was her most difficult role to date. She claims she studied Anderson's novels and watched all of her interviews to get into character. She also discloses that she contacted Anderson before the series began filming in the hopes of getting the Baywatch actor to participate. She said as per Screenrant, "I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different. My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically. And I was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming."

Unfortunately, Anderson has refused to be associated with the Hulu series and has not responded to James' requests. Meanwhile, her ex-husband Lee seemed to be unconcerned with the show's portrayal of their lives. Stan's rendition of the superstar has received his mark of approval.

ALSO READ:Lily James devoted ‘3 to 5 hours of hair & makeup everyday’ to transform into Pamela Anderson for new role