If you liked Lovely Runner add these 5 K-dramas to your watchlist; Marry My Husband, Twinkling Watermelon, and more

Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon is currently the talk of the K-drama town. The drama perfectly marries the time-slip genre with rom-com, molding a unique narrative that has summoned all K-drama lovers. The drama aired its finale on May 28, concluding its 1-and-a-half-month run since its premiere on April 8.

What is Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's Lovely Runner all about?

The story centers around a swimmer-turned-idol Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) and his passionate fan Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon). When the K-pop idol faces a tragic death, Im Sol mysteriously travels back in time when they were high schoolers. In an attempt to change his fate, romance knocks on their door and viewers discover some interesting plot points that change the course of the narrative.

5 K-dramas like Lovely Runner that will keep you absolutely hooked

With Lovely Runner's conclusion, the search began for more K-dramas that explore a similar genre. So, we have created a compact list of 5 K-dramas you can watch next that will help you not miss Lovely Runner.

1. Marry My Husband

Starring Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Song Ha Yoon, and Lee Yi Kyung in the main roles, this drama explores a revenge-based plot that also incorporates the time-travel genre.

When a cancer patient named Kang Ji Won ( played by Park Min Young), becomes the witness of his husband’s (Lee Yi Kyung) affair with her best friend (Song Ha Yoon), she faces a tragic death at the hands of them.

But then, she mysteriously wakes up ten years earlier. Armed with vengeance against her husband and best friend, she plans the perfect plot to take revenge against them.

However, things don’t play out as she wants and that’s when she meets Yoo Ji Hyuk, her boss and the grandson of the company’s chairman. As the duo slowly falls in love with each other, Yoo Ji Hyuk becomes the biggest weapon helping to change the course of her fate.

Marry My Husband also stars the queen of K-pop BoA in an antagonist role.

2. Twinkling Watermelon

One of the best dramas released in 2023, Twinkling Watermelon revolves around Eun Gyeol (Ryeoun), a CODA (child of deaf adults) high schooler with an immense passion for music. He is a well-rounded teenager who is a model pupil at school and at night he spreads his wings as a band’s guitarist.

In a mysterious turn of events, he goes back in time to 1995 after stumbling upon an alluring record store. This drama also stars Choi Hyu Wook, Seol In Ah, and Shin Eun Soo in the main roles.

3. A Time Called You

When a woman named Han Jun Hee (played by Jeon Yeo Been) grapples with the sudden demise of his boyfriend (played by Ahn Hyo Seop), she somehow transports back to 1998. But her identity also changes here as she transforms into a high school student named Kwon Min Joo.

However, more mystery waits for her as she meets a fellow pupil Nam Si Heon (also played by Ahn Hyo Seop). To her surprise, he seemed to bear an uncanny resemblance with her deceased boyfriend in the present timeline.

Things become more complicated when Nam Si Heon’s best friend Jung In Kyu (played by Kang Hoon) falls for Kwon Min Joo.

Aside from a great performance by the cast and a poignant romance storyline, Rowooon also makes a cameo in this A Time Called You, making it one more reason to watch.

4. True Beauty

Now this extremely popular tvN drama may not have a time-slip concept, but just like Lovely Runner, True Beauty is also set against a high-school romance backdrop and explores the ‘bad boy’ second male lead trope.

This drama explores the difficult life of high-schooler Lim Joo Kyung (played by Moon Ga Young) who is bullied by fellow students for her ‘ugly’ appearance. After transferring to school, she decides to learn makeup and give herself a makeover. Armed with her makeup skills, she soon becomes the ‘goddess’ of the new school.

Meanwhile, Lee Su Ho (played by Cha Eun Woo), a model student, and Han Seo Joo (Hwang In Yeop), a ‘bad boy’, both fall head over heels for her.

However, one knows her real appearance, while the other is unaware of it. Who will she end up with? Watch True Beauty to know.

In addition, Lovely Runner actress Kim Hye Yoon also makes a cameo in this drama.

5. Go Back Couple

Go Back Couple (also known as Backtrack Couple) revolves around a married couple Choi Ban Do (Son Ho Jun) and Ma Jin Joo (Jang Na Ra), who bicker all the time. Despite having a great relationship before marriage, now they despise each other utmostly. When both of them transport back in time to their 20s when they were uni students, they get another shot at life with each other.

These 5 dramas are great watches if you are missing Lovely Runner. From romance to time travel, these binge-worthy K-dramas will have you hooked in no time. So why wait, tune in now. Happy watching!

