Gong Yoo is Gong Hyo Jin's grandfather? Know mysterious relations between top Korean actors

Gong Yoo and Gong Hye Jin are global actors who have had a career spanning decades. They have firmed their positions in the entertainment entertainment industry with their talent and skills. Gong Yoo is known for starring in international hits like Train to Busan, Squid Game series and Goblin. Gong Hyo Jin is a popular romantic comedy actress who is known for working on hits like When Camellia Blooms, Don't Dare to Dream and more. Surprisingly, not many know that they are related to each other. Here is a look at their family tree.

Gong Yoo and Gong Hyo Jin are distant grandfather and granddaughter

Gong Yoo and Gong Hyo Jin are distant relatives and few know about the connection between the two. Gong Hyo Jin and Gong Yoo belong to the same family of Gong. Gong Yoo belongs to the 79th generation while Gong Hyo Jin belongs to the 81st generation. This makes the two actors distant grandfather and granddaughter.

Gong Hyo Ji and Gong Yoo have also worked together previously. They took the main lead in the romantic comedy Hello My Teacher which was released in 2005. They have also acted in commercials together.

Gong Yoo and Gong Hyo Jin's upcoming activities

Gong Yoo will be taking the lead in The Trunk. The mystery romance featuring Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin revolves around the story of the head of a marriage service agency and a music producer. Both have completely different ideas of marriage and hence disagree with each other often. While Gong Yoo's character believes in marriage, Seo Hyun Jin's doesn't. The drama is adapted from the book Trunk. Our Blues and Moon Lovers director Kim Gyu Tae is taking charge of the series. Park Eun Young who wrote for Hwarang is the scriptwriter for The Trunk.

Advertisement

Ask the Stars is a romantic science fiction which features Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. It will tell the story of an astronaut and a space tourist who fall in love at the space station. Lee Min Ho will be playing a South Korean OB/GYN and Gong Hyo Jin will be taking on the role of a Korean American astronaut. Han Ji Eun, Oh Jung Se and Kim Joo Heon will also be appearing in important roles.

More about Gong Hyo Jin

Gong Hyo Jin kick-started her career as a model and eventually turned to acting. She made her acting debut in 1999 with the film Whispering Corridors 2: Memento Mori. Her first appearance in a drama was in 2001 as she took the main role in Splendid Days. The actor is known for being a part of romantic comedies which always turn out to be a hit amongst audiences and critics alike. Gong Hyo Jin has worked on popular projects like It's Okay That's Love, Don't Dare to Dream, When Camellia Blooms, The Producers, The Master's Sun and more. She will be taking the lead in the upcoming dramas Ask the Stars and Queen of the Scene. In 2022, she tied the knot with Kevin Oh.

More about Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo started his career as a video jockey in 2000. He made his debut as an actor in 2001 with the drama School 4. My Tutor Friend marked his first appearance on the big screen in 2003. The actor is known for being a part of projects which become massive hits and become popular globally. He has been a part of dramas like Goblin, Squid Game, Coffee Prince, The Silent Sea, Big and more. He was also part of popular movies like Silenced, Kim Ji Young: Born 1982, Train to Busan and many more. He will be appearing in The Trunk and Squid Game 2 which are scheduled to release in 2024.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Marry My Husband Ep 13-14 Review: Song Ha Yoon shines as compelling villain in Park Min Young, Na In Woo starrer