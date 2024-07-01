9 Best Gong Hyo Jin movies: Crazy Romance, Hit-and-Run Squad and more

Gong Hyo Jin is often called the Queen of romance comedies. She has worked on popular projects like It's Okay That's Love, Don't Dare to Dream, When Camellia Blooms, The Producers, The Master's Sun and more. She will be taking the lead in the upcoming dramas Ask the Stars alongside Lee Min Ho and Queen of the Scene with Park Ha Sun. In 2022, she tied the knot with Kevin Oh. Here is a look at some of the best Gong Hyo Jin movies.

9 Gong Hyo Jin movies to add to your watchlist

Crazy Love

Cast: Gong Hyo Jin, Kim Rae Won

Release year: 2019

Genre: romance, comedy

Crazy Love, also known as The Most Ordinary Romance is about a man who can’t let go of his ex-girlfriend and a woman who is splitting up with her boyfriend. They both are hurt in love and have wounds. They slowly come closer to one another and romance blossoms.

Hit-and-Run Squad

Cast:Gong Hyo Jin, Ryu Jun Yeol, Jo Jung Suk

Release year: 2019

Genre: action, mystery

Gong Hyo Jin takes on the role of a police officer who is demoted to a hit-and-run task force. Her character collaborates with the ace of the team and together they set out to catch a former Formula One racer who now goes about committing crimes.

Door Lock

Cast: Gong Hyo Jin, Kim Ye Won

Release year: 2018

Genre: thriller, horror

Door Lock is a remake of the Spanish film Sleep Tight. It tells the story of a woman who strangely finds her door lock cover open one day after she returns from work. She changes the password but at night she hears someone trying to break in. Even though she informs the police, it doesn’t help much. One day a murder occurs and she realizes that she is not safe.

Missing

Cast: Uhm Ji Won, Gong Hyo Jin

Release year: 2016

Genre: mystery, thriller

A working mother lives a harsh life with a difficult and tiring job and additionally is involved in a custody battle over her baby daughter. One day after she comes back home after work, she realizes that her baby and her nanny have disappeared but she can’t call the police due to the custody battle. She soon figures that the nanny may not be who she claims to be.

A Single Rider

Cast: Gong Hyo Jin, Lee Byung Hun, Ahn So Nee

Release year: 2017

Genre: drama, supernatural

A man who is very much done with work and life plans an impromptu trip to Australia to meet his wife and son. Upon arrival, he realizes that his wife has been living a very happy life. He becomes suspicious that she might we having a secret affair with her neighbor. As his trip nears the end he learns a shocking truth that changes his belief.

Boomerang Family

Cast: Gong Hyo Jin, Yoon Je Moon, Jin Ji Hee, Park Hae Il, Youn Yuh Jung

Release year: 2013

Genre: drama, family

Boomerang Family revolves around three siblings who come back home to live with their mother. A failed director in his 40s, the eldest sibling who has lived with their mother all their lives and the youngest who is about to enter her third marriage, all start living with their mother.

577 Project

Cast: Gong Hyo Jin, Ha Jung Woo

Release year: 2012

Genre: comedy, drama, documentary

After Ha Jung Woo won the Best Actor award at the 47th BaekSang Arts Awards, he decided that he would walk across South Korea. A group of actors including Gong Hyo Jin walk 577 kilometers from Seoul to Haenam over 19 nights and 20 days.

Love Fiction

Cast: Han Jung Woo, Gong Hyo Jin

Release year: 2012

Genre: romance, comedy

A writer comes across an attractive writer and falls in love with her. The writer found success after his first copy but after that he has been in a slump. The woman is an amateur photographer. She comes off as a bright and happy person but holds a psychological scar because of her mother.

Sisters on the Road

Cast: Gong Hyo Jin, Shin Min Ah

Release year: 2009

Genre: Drama

A woman goes back to her hometown after her mother’s sudden death. She reunites with her sister and her daughter. Another woman has also been living with the family who is an illegitimate child. She decides to look for her real father and the sisters also decide to help her.

Conclusion

Gong Hyo Jin kick-started her career as a model and eventually turned to acting. She made her acting debut in 1999 with the film Whispering Corridors 2: Memento Mori. Her first appearance in a drama was in 2001 as she took the main role in Splendid Days. The actor is known for being a part of romantic comedies which always turn out to be a hit amongst audiences and critics alike. Crazy Love and Hit-and-Run Squad are some of the great Gong Hyo Jin movies one should watch.

