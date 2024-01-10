Doctor Slump, Ask The Stars, Captivating The King and more; pick the upcoming K-drama you are most excited for

While 2023 brought fantastic Korean dramas like The Glory Part 2, Death's Game, and Gyeongseong Creature, 2024 is set to be a blockbuster year for K-drama enthusiasts. With a diverse array of genres, including romances, murder mysteries, fantasy action thrillers, historical romances, and more, there's a plethora of K-dramas to eagerly anticipate.

Upcoming K-dramas of 2024

In K-dramas like Doctor Slump, the story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye). Yeo Jung Woo, a consistently high achiever, is a prosperous plastic surgeon. However, a life-altering accident leads him to rock bottom, where he unexpectedly reunites with his former rival, Nam Ha Neul. Similarly, in K-dramas like Ask The Stars, the narrative centers around the fateful encounter between a space tourist and an astronaut on a space station. Both of these amazing dramas are set to release this year, raising anticipation among viewers.

Alongside them, the historical K-drama Captivating The King has been confirmed for release in 2024. The series unfolds the poignant love story between King Yi In (Jo Jung Suk), a monarch burdened by an internal emptiness despite his lofty position, and Kang Hee Soo (Shin Se Kyung). Initially driven by revenge, Kang Hee Soo finds her motives evolving into an unexpected attraction as the narrative unfolds.

Advertisement

There are many K-dramas set to release in 2024; pick out your favorite from the poll below!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat