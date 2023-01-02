SuperM unveils teaser for 2023 comeback; TVXQ’s Yunho to replace NCT’s Lucas in the group? Find Out

At the SM Entertainment online concert 'SM Town Live' held on January 1st, a comeback teaser of the group SuperM was released at the end of the performance, raising expectations. In the video, the red, mint, white, and green lights generated by each planet soared to complete the SuperM logo. Then, the subtitle "SuperM will be coming in 2023” was released.

Many netizens who saw this are expressing their curiosity about the new red light. Previously, Lucas , a member of SuperM and NCT U, suspended his activities due to a controversy over his private life, so there are many speculations about recruiting new members. Accordingly, netizens are predicting that they may recruit members from TVXQ and it could be Yunho, seeing how he had the least amount of promotional activities in the last few months. SuperM will make a comeback in 2023, and the specific date and time is undecided.

SuperM is a 7-member global project boy group created in collaboration between the world-renowned music label Capitol Music Group and SM Entertainment. Formed in 2019, it is called the 'K-POP Avengers', consisting of SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Baekhyun, Kai, NCT's Taeyong, Mark, WayV's Lucas, and Ten.

SuperM’s last comeback:

Their last comeback, 'Super One' was an album that ranked second in the first week of release on the US Billboard's main album chart, 'Billboard 200'. It ranked 20th in the second week of release, and maintained its top spot by ranking 57th in the third week. Previously, SuperM released a campaign song 'We DO' which is a hybrid style song that reinterprets the retro disco genre based on easy and fun melodies with SuperM's own dynamic and futuristic color. In addition, as part of the collaboration between SuperM and a popular insurance company, this new song was produced as a 'We DO' campaign song designed to spread positive energy by valuing not only physical health but also mental health.

SuperM’s campaign work:

They also were the only K-pop artist named in the campaign 'RECOVERY PLAN FOR THE WORLD' to encourage fundraising to overcome COVID-19. This campaign is aimed at ending COVID-19, overcoming the hunger crisis, expanding and supporting education, protecting the global environment and promoting social equality. World-renowned artists such as Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Hugh Jackman, Miley Cyrus, and Usher joined in as well.

SuperM hosted 'The Big Event for Mental Health', an online event hosted by WHO for the mental health of citizens around the world, hosted by Lady Gaga in collaboration with WHO and Global Citizen He has participated in a large online charity concert called 'One World: Together At Home’. Since then, SuperM went into hiatus mode as many of the members went in for mandatory military service and rest of the members dove into their group’s comebacks or individual activities.

SM Town Live:

‘SM Town Live', which was held online, boasted a rich set list of not only active songs from each group and solo in 2022, but also representative songs that were widely loved and stages that were showcased after a long time. Shotaro and Sungchan, who were revealed in 2020 as NCT's new members, and SM Rookies Seunghan, Eunseok, and Shohei acted as MCs.

Performances in SM Town Live:

The performance started with 'Beatbox' by NCT ​​DREAM. aespa performed 'Girls' and 'Illusion', and China-based group WayV is the 4th mini album 'Phantom' released in about a year and 10 months of the same name. Red Velvet's latest song 'Birthday' and 'Feel My Rhythm', which garnered attention with last year's 'Fireworks Challenge', and Super Junior also released 'Celebrate' in the first half and second half of last year and 'Mango'. NCT 127 presented the performance of the title song 2 Baddies from their 4th regular album.

Fun solo performances:

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and Hyoyeon performed last year's "INVU" and "DEEP," respectively, while SHINee's Onew and Key performed their latest songs "DICE" and "Gasoline," respectively. BoA also took the stage with her new song 'Forgive Me', which went viral through the 'Crude Challenge'. EXO's Xiumin, Red Velvet's Seulgi, and SHINee's Minho, who debuted solo last year, warmed up the atmosphere with Brand New, 28 Reasons, and Chase, respectively.

Inter-group performances:

Colorful combinations that can only be found in group albums lined up. 'Hot & Cold' (temperature difference), a combination of EXO's Kai, Red Velvet's Seulgi, NCT's Jeno, and aespa’s Karina, born in 1994 and 2000, sung by Kangta, Super Junior's Yesung, EXO's Suho, NCT's Taeil and Renjun. 'Happier', R&B 'One' (Time After Time) with a mature feel song by BoA, Red Velvet's Wendy, aespa;s Ningning, and 'Priority' by TVXQ's Max Changmin, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, and aespa’s Winter, each group's main vocalist.

