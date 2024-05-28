25 years of Biwi No. 1: When Karisma Kapoor said she would like to see sister Kareena Kapoor in its remake

One of the most celebrated movies of Bollywood, Biwi No. 1, was released back in 1991. Directed by David Dhawan, the film starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Tabu, and Anil Kapoor in important roles. Needless to say, among the golden films of Dhawan, this one also continues to be fans’ favorite with its hilarious storyline and catchy music.

Here we’re revisiting the time when Karisma Kapoor expressed her wish to see her sister, Kareena Kapoor, doing the remake of Biwi No. 1. Read on to know what she said.

When Karisma Kapoor mentioned her sister Kareena Kapoor's name for Biwi No 1 remake

It was back in 2019, during an interview with IANS, the Bollywood diva, Karisma Kapoor spoke extensively about her bond with sister, Kareena. She was also asked to name a film she would want Bebo to do if a remake is ever made. In response to this, she was quick to mention, Biwi No.1.

Furthermore, she made a point of highlighting the strong bond between them and how they rely on each other for support. She was also asked if the Crew actress seeks her advice on navigating motherhood successfully. Reflecting on this, Lolo called her sister her 'biggest confidante'. She had said, "Kareena and I are very close, and we discuss everything, including our kids. We are both each other's biggest confidante and support system."

When Karisma Kapoor called Kareena Kapoor her 'first baby'

It goes without saying that Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor exemplify sister goals. On various occasions, they are seen eternally hyping each other up on social media. In fact, a couple of weeks ago at an event organized by the Ladies Study Group in Kolkata, Karisma Kapoor admitted to being very protective of Bebo.

She also said, “She has a strong personality; as a child also, she knew what she wanted, but to me, she’ll always be my first baby."

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's work front

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, and Tisca Chopra.

Meanwhile, Crew directed by Rajesh A Krishnan was Kareena’s last film. The heist comedy also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu along with cameo appearances of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

