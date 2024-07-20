Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 20: Ranvir Shorey mistakes Shehnaaz Gill for designer as Anil Kapoor makes THIS revelation

It’s another weekend and for Bigg Boss OTT 3 fans, it’s Weekend Ka Vaar that makes the entire week’s wait worth it. All contestants dress up in their best for the weekend as host Anil Kapoor analyzes the entire week’s game. On the July 20 episode, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey was seen in a blue suit. Anil Kapoor complimented him on his looks and made an interesting revelation. Apparently, Shehnaaz Gill sent him the outfit. Yes, you read that right.

Shehnaaz Gill sends outfit for Ranvir Shorey in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

In tonight’s episode, host Anil Kapoor starts the discussion on a light note. He compliments the contestants and interacts with them about everything that happened inside the house over the past week. During the discussion, he compliments actor Ranvir Shorey for looking sharp in a navy blue suit.

The host asks the actor about his suit. He wore a navy blue suit, with a sky blue shirt underneath and matching trousers. As Kapoor says, “Ranvir, you’re looking good.” He replies, “Yes sir, thanks to Shehnaaz. She sent me some good clothes with love.”

Check out the suit that Shehnaaz Gill sent for Ranvir Shorey:

Standing up, Shorey tells Kapoor that the shoes are not that expensive and they belong to him, but the clothes are sent by Shehnaaz. The host confirms, “Shehnaaz Gill?” However, it seems Shorey had no clue about it as he replied, “Mereko jo information mila hain, Shehnaaz designer hain, unhone bheja hain. (As far as I know, Shehnaaz is a designer who sent the clothes.)” Anil Kapoor asks him if he knows who Shehnaaz is.

Ranvir Shorey replies that he knows who Shehnaaz Gill is, but he thinks his clothes must have come from some designer named Shehnaaz. Everyone claps, and Anil Kapoor laughs and confirms it’s Shehnaaz Gill who sent him the clothes. Hearing this, all the contestants express surprise, and Ranvir thanks Gill.

