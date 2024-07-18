Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting interesting with each passing day. From intense nomination tasks to the entry of the first wild card contestant, the show has already made headlines. The makers are releasing promos to keep the viewers hooked to their screens. In the recent promo, Sai Ketan Rao and Vishal Pandey were seen engaging in a heated argument during a challenging task.

Sai Ketan Rao pushes Vishal Pandey in Bigg Boss OTT 3

In a recently released promo by Jio Cinema, Bigg Boss announces a Vetto task, ensuring that the winning contestant will get saved. The promo begins with contestants performing the task, when Vishal Pandey went to pluck flowers Sai Ketan Rao was seen pushing Vishal. Vishal said, “Dhakka nahi dena.” (Do not push)

However, Sai responded with, "Haan, toh kya? (So, what?)" This led to a heated argument where Sai remarked, "Teri aukaat toh hai nahi. (you don’t have the status.)" The argument turned physical as both contestants engaged in a heated confrontation.

The caption of the promo reads, “Veto power ke liye hui ghar mein aar ya paar ki war! But what led to Vishal aur Sai ki fight? (The house turned into a battleground for the veto power! But what led to the fight between Vishal and Sai?)”

In the recent episode, Sai got into a heated argument with Lovekesh Kataria, and things escalated when Sai tried to physically confront him after both exchanged verbal abuse. Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, and Sana Sultan stepped in to calm Sai down as he was losing his temper towards Lovekesh.

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the contestants on the show include Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Naezy, Sana Sultan, Armaan Malik, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, and Deepak Chaurasia.

Adnaan Shaikh, the first wild-card contestant, joined the show recently. Despite rules against discussing outside information, the social media sensation was caught talking about various matters, leading to his nomination this week.

