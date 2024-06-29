EXCLUSIVE: Abhijeet Bhattacharya sang Tan Tana Tan for Salman Khan's Judwaa imagining Govinda; here's what happened next

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, a prominent playback singer in Bollywood, is celebrated for his expressive singing style and ability to bring depth to his songs. His collaboration with composer Anu Malik on the popular track Tan Tana Tan from the film Judwaa highlighted his distinct vocal talent.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he discussed the hit song and disclosed that he approached singing it with the belief that it would be performed by Govinda, not Salman Khan.

Abhijeet Bhattarcharya reveals singing Tan Tana Tan song imagining Govinda not Salman Khan

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Abhijeet Bhattacharya talked about the song Tan Tana Tan from Judwaa and said, "Phone aaya Anu Malik ka ki aaja yaar Sahara Studio mein. David Dhawan ka gaana hai. Humko kabhi bhi wo rehearsal pe nahi bulate the. Wo bolte the isko gaana suna do aur chhod do, uske baad jo Abhijeet gayega wahi hoga. Toh mujhe bulaya. David Dhawan tab set pe nahi the. Gaana likha, sab ho gaya. Fir maine mic pe gaya."



He added that when he sang the song, he imagined Govinda and sang, "David Dhawan ne Govinda ko chhod ke kabhi kisi ke saath kaam hi nahi kiya jab se wo David Dhawan bana hai. Toh mujhe kisi ne nahi bataya ki ismein kaun hai. Sabko pata hai picture ban rahi hai, ismein Salman Khan hai. Aap believe karo mujhe nahi malum tha."

He shared that one cannot imagine Salman in this song as he sang it in the Govinda way. Abhijeet said, "Mujhe samne se recordist bol rahe the 'Aap kyun Govinda bane hue ho.' Toh wo bhi soch rahe the ki main Govinda ki tarah kyun kar raha hun."

He added, "Mujhe pata hi nahi tha Salman hai picture mein. Is song pe lekin pata nahi pada kyun ki face ki jagah pura dance pe aur choreography pe le gaye. Jis tarah se gaaya gaya wo expressions aur acting nahi dikhaye gaye."

Abhijeet Bhattarcharya talks about hit song Chunari Chunari

Talking about the hit song Chunari Chunari, starring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, Abhijeet said, “It was never a great song for me; it was just an instrument, toh bas mera naam aata hai usmein. Aisa nahi hai ki wo mera gaana hai par wo bahut bada hit hai bahut pehle se hi."

The famous playback singer added, "Mere gaane hit hue hain, but it's not necessary ki wo film bhi commercial hit hui ho. Mere gaane classic hue hain."

More about Judwaa

The 1997 film Judwaa featured the iconic song Tan Tana Tan, celebrated for its energetic dance beats. Composed by Anu Malik and sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, it became a key highlight of the film's soundtrack, starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

