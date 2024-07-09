Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh spends Monday evening watching uncle Govinda’s movie; showers love on ‘Hero no 1’

Arti Singh recently took to social media to express her admiration for her uncle, Bollywood actor Govinda. The former Bigg Boss contestant caught the attention of the netizens as she penned a small note and shared a video from one of Govinda’s movies Hero No. 1. Let’s take a look at what Arti Singh has to say about her uncle.

Arti Singh praises Hero No. 1, Govinda

It seems Arti Singh spent her Monday evening watching one of the hit movies of her uncle Govinda. In her Instagram story, one can see the Bollywood actor dancing to a song with actress Juhi Chawla. One of the most iconic pairs, Govinda and the actress have delivered some of the hit films of the 90s.

Sharing the clip, Arti Singh said Govinda will be 'Hero No. 1' always and showered love on him. She wrote, “Bestest! No one can be like him (red heart emoji) Hero no. 1 always. Love you so so much!”

Check out Arti Singh’s post here:

Govinda’s long-standing feud with Krushna Abhishek and family

For the unversed, Bollywood superstar Govinda ended his long-standing feud with Krushna Abhishek, his wife Kashmera Shah, and his sister, Arti Singh when he attended the latter’s wedding in April this year. Their feud made headlines over the years, and on many occasions, Krushna talked about it.

Before the wedding, Kashmera revealed that she invited Govinda and his family to the wedding. Arti Singh also shared that she was looking forward to seeking blessings from her uncle. But, it was in everyone’s mind whether Govinda would attend the wedding. And he did.

He was at Arti Singh’s wedding with his son, Yashvardan Ahuja. He interacted with Krushna, Kashmera, and their kids and blessed Arti.

About Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan’s wedding

For the uninitiated, Arti Singh married businessman Dipak Chauhan in April at the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai. Her wedding was attended by many of her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants and her celebrity friends. The much-in-love couple recently got back from their honeymoon in Paris and Greece.

