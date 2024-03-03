Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Neetu unite for 'fam jam' PIC at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

Last night's pre-wedding ceremony witnessed a captivating moment as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor came together for a group photograph alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Neetu Kapoor.

By Apeksha Juneja
Published on Mar 03, 2024  |  11:49 AM IST |  328
Pic Courtesy: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

The sangeet night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations sparkled with the presence of numerous stars from the entertainment industry. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, resplendent in traditional attire, joined hands for a captivating family portrait alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Neetu Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s family portrait with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Neetu Kapoor

Following the lavish festivities of the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding extravaganza in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Neetu Kapoor graced Instagram with a breathtaking family photograph. Ranbir Kapoor, adorned in a striking blue kurta pajama, and Alia Bhatt, radiant in a stunning white golden lehenga, took center stage. 

Neetu Kapoor, elegantly attired in a yellow ethnic ensemble, was seated beside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Kareena exuded ethereal charm in a shimmering saree, while Saif complemented her with a stylish indowestern ensemble.

Have a look!


ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Akshay Kumar's energy is unmatched as he sings Gur Naal Ishq Mitha

Credits: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Latest Articles