Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Neetu unite for 'fam jam' PIC at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

The sangeet night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations sparkled with the presence of numerous stars from the entertainment industry. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, resplendent in traditional attire, joined hands for a captivating family portrait alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Neetu Kapoor.

Following the lavish festivities of the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding extravaganza in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Neetu Kapoor graced Instagram with a breathtaking family photograph. Ranbir Kapoor, adorned in a striking blue kurta pajama, and Alia Bhatt, radiant in a stunning white golden lehenga, took center stage.

Neetu Kapoor, elegantly attired in a yellow ethnic ensemble, was seated beside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Kareena exuded ethereal charm in a shimmering saree, while Saif complemented her with a stylish indowestern ensemble.

Have a look!

