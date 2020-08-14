Anupam Kher joins Ankita Lokhande & others in #CBIforSSR campaign as he seeks justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

Anupam Kher has joined millions of others in #CBIforSSR campaign to seek CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput so that the late actor's family gets justice. Meanwhile, check out his latest tweet.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away two months back on 14th June 2020. However, fans and loved ones of the late actor are still demanding justice for the late actor. His father KK Singh has filed an FIR at Patna last month against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five other people. Since then, the masses have been urging the concerned authorities to intensify the probe. Apart from that #CBIforSSR trend has been circulated like wildfire on social media.

Apart from fans and family members, Bollywood and television celebs have also taken part in this campaign. Among them is Anupam Kher who has recently shared a tweet that reads, “As a fellow actor and as a member of the film industry or just as an ordinary citizen of this country I feel it is important that #SushantSinghRajput’s death gets a proper closure. We owe that much to his family, friends & fans. So #CBIforSSR is an important campaign.”

As a fellow actor and as a member of the film industry or just as an ordinary citizen of this country I feel it is important that #SushantSinghRajput’s death gets a proper closure. We owe that much to his family, friends & fans. So #CBIforSSR is an important campaign. — Anupam Kher (AnupamPKher) August 14, 2020

A few days back, the veteran actor shared a tweet stating that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family deserves to know the truth. He writes, “Sushant’s family & fans deserves to know the truth. So much has been said, there are so many conspiracy theories, but it is not about who stands on which side anymore, it is about ensuring, that this case reaches a logical conclusion. We must know the truth.” Numerous celebs from the film fraternity including Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, , , and others have joined the campaign.

