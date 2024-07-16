Triptii Dimri casts a spell in ethereal white rosette mini dress and it’s perfect for a dreamy date night under the stars

Triptii Dimri is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Bad Newz which stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in lead roles. While fans are excited to see her performance in the highly-anticipated movie, one thing that they can’t stop obsessing over is her outfits for the movie promotions. A masterclass in fashion, Triptii’s sense of style is a reflection of her attention to detail and love for bold pieces. She’s a trendsetter and we are all here for it.

After grabbing eyeballs in a stunning black Versace mini dress, Triptii has now turned heads in a chic white mini dress, proving once again that she is a rising star in the fashion world.

Triptii Dimri in white mini dress

Triptii Dimri's elegant white mini dress from Forever New is a classic piece that you can wear if you are planning a dreamy date night with your bae under the stars. Moreover, not just for a date, this dress can be worn and styled for attending a formal event as well.

The fitted silhouette and square neckline of this white number enhanced Triptii’s slender frame, while the rosette detail on the front gave it a contemporary touch. It's perfect for day as well as night events, thanks to those clean lines.

Moreover, the structured seams running all over give it a tailored look. The dress’ white color also provided a fresh and clean look, making the actress look more radiant.

The Animal actor’s elegant white mini dress from Forever New is versatile and suitable for various formal and semi-formal events.

Triptii’s accessories and glam

The Bad Newz actress paired the dress with silver strappy heels and accessorized with simple yet chic silver hoops. Her make-up featured brown glossy lips, blushed cheeks, highlighted cheekbones and feathered brows that created a radiant appearance. She completed her ensemble with her hair parted in the middle and styled in gentle curls that cascaded over her shoulders creating a relaxed appearance.

Triptii Dimri’s fashion preferences remain elegant and stylish, which proves that she is gradually becoming a style icon in the industry. You can style this beautiful dress for cocktail parties, wedding receptions, formal and business dinners, date nights, fashion events as well as evening occasions and give it a fashion twist.

