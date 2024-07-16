Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, known for her role in Choti Sarrdaarni has become even more popular after her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. The actress has recently returned from Romania after wrapping up the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Nimrit recently posted a lively dance reel. What caught the attention, however, was the heartfelt reaction from Krishna Shroff.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's dance reel gets a heartfelt reaction from Krishna Shroff

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which Nimrit was seen dancing in a black strapless dress. Accompanying the post, she wrote in the caption, “dancing through experiences.”

In the video, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was seen dancing in different outfits from different places. In a clip, she was captured dancing with Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff.

As soon as Nimrit uploaded the video on her social media handle, co-contestant and Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff commented, “MISS AND LOVE YOU, DUDEEE,” highlighting the strong bond forged between the two during their time together in Romania. Celebrities and fellow contestants like Karan Veer Mehra, Aditi Sharma and more also reacted to the post.

Fans flooded the comment section and expressed their joy. A fan wrote, “Fun moments ft. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.” Another fan commented, “Keep going Nimrit! May you experience all the success you deserve!”

About Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is set to premiere on July 27, 2024, airing on Colors TV and Jio Cinema. The season has a lineup of contestants including Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotra, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

More about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia made her television debut with Choti Sarrdaarni. Starting as a model, she was a top 12 finalist in Femina Miss India 2018. Her fame grew after appearing on Bigg Boss 16. Currently, she's all set to show her abilities on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, a stunt-based reality show.

