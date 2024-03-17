Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda drop official wedding PICS; Shah Rukh Khan teaches signature pose to Ed Sheeran

Here comes another Sunday of March 2024. It means collecting all the top Bollywood news that buzzed throughout this week. Firstly, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda finally tied the knot and shared official wedding pictures. On the other hand, Ed Sheeran who came to India for his performance, was taught Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose by the actor himself, and many more.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda share official wedding pictures

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot on March 15 and the next day they shared the official pictures from their dreamy wedding. The couple shared these enchanting pictures with the caption, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

2. Shah Rukh Khan teaches Ed Sheeran his signature pose

Ed Sheeran recently visited India for his performance on the Mathematics Tour. During his visit, the singer went to Mannat where he met Shah Rukh Khan. The video shared by Ed captured King Khan teaching the singer his iconic arm-open pose, a move synonymous with his charm and charisma, which the singer adeptly picked up on. Ed captioned the post with a twist on his hit song, "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together…."

Advertisement

On the other hand, during his set on March 16, Ed and Diljit Dosanjh delivered a solid duet performance and delighted the fans with their charismatic presence.

3. Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, and others attend Isha Ambani's Holi party in Mumbai

Isha Ambani hosted a grand Holi party in the city, graced by numerous Bollywood celebrities. Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, and many others attended the extravagant event.

4. Alia Bhatt cuts cake with 'Raha's mom' written on it

After celebrating her 31st birthday with family and friends, a video on Instagram showed Alia Bhatt cutting cakes with paps and one of the cakes had 'Raha's mom' written on it. Reacting to that cake, Alia was heard saying, "Oh how sweet." She also wished before cutting the cake.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's Crew trailer out

The makers of Crew recently released the trailer of the highly anticipated movie. It is a lively, laughter-filled adventure with the delightful trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon sharing the screen for the first time in this fun-filled family comedy. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. The film will hit the theaters on March 29, 2024.

6. Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

On March 17, Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh took to his social media handle and announced the arrival of their second child, a boy. The post was captioned in Punjabi which loosely translates to, “With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh’s younger brother in our lap. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love.”

7. Uorfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

The social media influencer Uorfi Javed is set to make her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, nominees for Best Actor Female Popular Choice