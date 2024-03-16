Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, nominees for Best Actor Female Popular Choice

Gear up for an exciting third edition of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024, which is set to take place in three days. The much-awaited star-studded event for the third time will take place on March 18, 2024, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. While we wait for the award, the nominees for all the categories are released. This article presents the list of nominees for Best Actor Female Popular Choice.

The nominees are Deepika Padukone (Pathaan), Alia Bhatt (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), Nayanthara (Jawan), Kiara Advani (Satyaprem Ki Katha), and Shraddha Kapoor (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar).

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Nominees for Best Actor Female Popular Choice

1. Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone once again proved her incredible acting prowess in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. She has been nominated for this for Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Best Actor Female Popular Choice. She played the role of Rubina Mohsin. She is an ex-ISI agent who shares a complicated love history with Pathaan (SRK) and is even being used by Jim (John Abraham) to capture Pathaan. The story is centered at a time when India revoked its Article 370, which gave the territory of Jammu & Kashmir a special status.

2. Alia Bhatt

The National-Award-winning actress Alia Bhatt has been nominated for her role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. In the film, she played the role of Rani Chatterjee. Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) and Rani fall in love while planning a reunion for their grandparents, Kanwal (Dharmendra) and Jamini (Shabana Azmi), in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Advertisement

3. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, who is set to be seen in Don 3, captivated everyone's hearts with her acting skills in Satyaprem Ki Katha and has been nominated for our awards for the same. The plot of Satyaprem Ki Katha begins with Satyaprem (Kartik Aaryan), a middle-class boy in Ahmedabad, falling in love with Katha (Kiara Advani), who is dealing with her split with Tapan.

4. Nayanthara

Nayanthara made a striking Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer and Atlee-directed Jawan. In the film, the actress plays the role of a special agent, Narmada Rai, and the love interest of SRK's character.

5. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has been nominated for her role in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The story starts with Mickey, a sexy businessman, who aids in breaking up relationships. When he falls in love with Tinni, a charming and stunning chartered accountant, things for him change.

As you get the details of the nominees for the Best Actor Female Popular Choice, VOTE HERE for your favorite!

