Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's dreamy wedding; Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli welcome baby boy Akaay

In this busy lifestyle, you unintentionally miss out on reading your favorite entertainment news. But Pinkvilla is here to save you. Here comes another Sunday to wrap up the top news from the Bollywood industry that buzzed throughout this week. From Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tying the knot in South Goa to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcoming their baby boy Akaay; let's have a quick read at the top 7 Bollywood news of the week.

1. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Goa wedding

On February 21, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had a fairytale wedding in South Goa's ITC Grand Goa in the presence of their family members, friends, and several Bollywood celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra, and others. Post their wedding, the newly married couple posed together for the paparazzi. They shared their dreamy wedding picture featuring the spong Bin Tere.

2. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome baby boy Akaay

On February 20, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they welcomed their baby boy Akaay on the 15th of February. Sharing the news on their Instagram handles, they wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka"

3. Kiara Advani is 'very excited' to be part of Don 3

In a statement, Kiara Advani opened up about her role in the upcoming Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh. Expressing her happiness, Kiara shared, "I think it's a conscious decision; I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself, and this was one genre that I was longing to get myself into."

She further added, "And that's what's exciting, right? As an actor, you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe that that's who you are. There will be a tough prep for the film, but I've got time to do that. I'm very excited; I've never done an action movie so. Now's my time to get some action in."

4. Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur name their son Vardaan

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur made a collaborative post on their Instagram to share a glimpse of their baby boy's face. In the heartwarming picture, the baby can be seen nestled in his mother's arms, while his father adorably gazes at him. The photo seemingly was taken after a pooja, as both parents have a teeka adorning their foreheads. In the subsequent image, the couple revealed the name of their little one to be Vardaan, which means a blessing that one is deeply grateful for. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "Nothing short of a blessing… We named him VARDAAN!!!"

5. Rihanna, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding

As per News18, the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to be graced by renowned international figures such as Rihanna and magician David Blaine. Alongside them, the event will feature stellar performances by some of India's most prominent musicians, including Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Pritam, Hariharan, Ajay-Atul, and more.

6. Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra to reunite on Pathaan 2

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Shah Rukh Khan is poised to return as Pathaan, as Aditya Chopra has confirmed Pathaan 2 as the eighth installment in his ambitiously crafted spy universe. Fans cannot wait to see the magic of SRK again on the big screens.

7. Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Rituraj Singh passes away at 59

Renowned actor Rituraj Singh, known for his roles in television shows like Anupamaa and films including Badrinath Ki Dulhania, passed away at his residence early on Tuesday due to a cardiac arrest. He was 59 years old. Several Bollywood celebrities such as Kajol, Varun Dhawan, and others mourned the loss of the actor.

