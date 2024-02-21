Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 21: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani drop dreamy wedding PICS; Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan host birthday party for Jeh

On the twenty-first day of February 2024, a lot of exciting things happened in the glitzy world of Bollywood. First of all, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot and shared their dreamy wedding pictures. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a Spiderman-themed birthday bash for their son Jeh as he turned 3 years old, and there was much more news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 21, 2024

1. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani share dreamy wedding pictures

Today, February 21, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot at ITC Grand South Goa. After the wedding, they took to their social media accounts and shared official pictures from their wedding. In the pictures, the couple looks deeply in love. Have a look:

2. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan host birthday party for Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh turned 3. On this occasion, the couple organized a Spiderman-themed birthday party for him. Ranbir Kapoor with her daughter Raha, Sonam Kapoor with her son Vayu, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu with their daughter Inaaya, and many celebrities attended the party.

Advertisement

3. Emraan Hashmi responds to reports of playing an antagonist in Don 3

There have been reports of Emraan Hashmi playing an antagonist in Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani's Don 3. The actor finally reacted to the reports. He took to Instagram Stories and confirmed that he's not a part of Don 3 and was never offered the film. "For the fans and journalists that are asking, I was never a part of Don 3. Was never offered the movie." read his statement.

4. Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan starrer Tiger vs Pathaan to release in 2027?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer action spy film Tiger vs Pathaan will go on the floor in the year 2026. The much-awaited film will be shot over a 100-day schedule. Reportedly, the films need some time for preparation. The film's producer, Aditya Chopra, is also planning to do a pre-visualization of Tiger vs Pathaan with the visual effects team. After which the shooting will take place. Tiger v/s Pathaan will hit the silver screen in 2027, with its pre-production already underway.

5. Sonam Kapoor shares reason behind Anil Kapoor's fitness and good looks

According to PTI, Sonam Kapoor recently attended the launch of Dr Shiv K Saran's book Own Your Body: A Doctor's Life-saving Tips, where she spoke about the lifestyle of her father, Anil Kapoor, and the secret behind his young look. She said that her father doesn't drink or smoke: "My father is an extreme, he doesn't drink, smoke or doesn't do anything."

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Goa Wedding LIVE Updates: Newly married couple shares official PICS; poses together as husband and wife