Cannes 2024: Preity Zinta dazzles in pink saree on Day 2 at red carpet; check out PIC

With the 77th Cannes Film Festival drawing to a close, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta captivated audiences on the prestigious event's red carpet. Returning after a 17-year hiatus, Preity graced the 77th Cannes Film Festival to present the Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award to Santosh Sivan. Her last appearance at the festival was in 2007. Preity mesmerized in a pink saree at the Cannes red carpet, following her breathtaking white dress.

Preity Zinta sparkles in pink saree at Cannes 2024

Preity Zinta shared her second-day Cannes Film Festival 2024 look on Instagram. She stuns in an embellished saree by Seema Gujral, paired with long statement matching earrings for accessories.

Taking to Instagram, she captioned the photo, "Red carpet ready #cannes2024." Immediately after posting, numerous users flooded the comment section with praise for her appearance.

Preity Zinta's Day 1 look at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Earlier, Preity Zinta dropped her first look as she graced the prestigious event in the South of France. Adorned in a stunning white pearl gown, the actress posed in a riverside, subsequently sharing the images on social media. Accompanying the pictures, Preity expressed her joy at returning to Cannes. She wrote, "Oh Cannes, so happy to be back." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Preity Zinta is currently in Cannes to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award to esteemed cinematographer Santosh Sivan. Notably, Preity has collaborated with Santosh Sivan on numerous projects, including her debut film Dil Se.

Preity Zinta on work front

On the professional front, Preity Zinta is known for her memorable performances in films like Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai. She is busy filming her upcoming project Lahore 1947, where she shares the screen with Sunny Deol.

Produced by Rajkumar Santoshi, the movie boasts a stellar cast including Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol. Aamir Khan is producing the film, slated for release on Republic Day next year.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Preity Zinta looks dreamy as she's 'happy to be back'; fans can't keep calm