Cannes Film Festival 2024: Preity Zinta looks dreamy as she's 'happy to be back'; fans can't keep calm

Preity Zinta knows how to kill with her looks and has done it again with her Cannes 2024 appearance. The actress looked like a dream as she arrived in a white gown embellished with beads, sequins, pearls, and crystals.

While the pictures of her look took no time to go viral on social media, the actress decided to treat her fans herself. Preity took to Instagram and shared some breathtaking close-up shots.

Preity Zinta treats fans with her stunning Cannes 2024 look

Preity Zinta took to Instagram and teased her fans by sharing a picture of her back profile from Cannes. As she didn't let the camera see her face, fans couldn't help but ask for more. "Oh Cannes so happy to be back (red heart emoji) #cannes2024 #cannesfilmfestival #ting (red heart emoji)" she captioned the picture.

"Zaara (two heart eye emojis and two red heart emojis) Cannes mai aaj chaand nikla (moon emoji)," wrote a fan in the comments section. "OHMYGOD OHMYGOD...the Princess finally posted...cannot wait to see you walk on the red carpet and swooning everyone's eyes," wrote another fan, followed by 3 heart eye emojis. An admirer of Preity commented, "Yehhhhh... She can slay even from Back Pose (heart eye emoji)."

Not making her fans wait for long, Preity posted the front close-up, and no wonder it mesmerized the fans.

"Tareef Karu kya unki jisne tumhe banaya mashallah" (How do I praise the Lord who created you) wrote a fan in the comments section.

Preity was a huge name in the industry in the early 2000s. Her look reminded fans of the old days, and a nostalgic fan wrote, "Suddenly we are transported to the early 2000s. The best ever phase for Bollywood (fire emoji)."

Interestingly, Preity has made her comeback at Cannes after 17 years.

Preity Zinta's work front

On the work front, Preity Zinta is currently shooting for her upcoming film Lahore 1947, where she will share the screen with Sunny Deol. Produced by Rajkumar Santoshi, the movie also stars Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol, among others. Produced by Aamir Khan, the film is expected to release on Republic Day next year.

