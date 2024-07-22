Jasmine Bhasin is facing a challenging time as she recently suffered cornea damage during an event in New Delhi. The actress has been dealing with severe pain and discomfort, and her eyes are currently bandaged as she recovers. The actress recently shared a heartwarming video with her beau Aly Goni.

Jasmine Bhasin shares heartwarming video with Aly Goni amid health challenges

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a touching video with Aly Goni, expressing gratitude and love for taking care of her during this tough time.

She accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption that reads, “Last few days were extremely difficult, feeling worst with excruciating pain and no vision. Thank you so much @alygoni for not just being with me 24*7 but also for being my eyes, trying to make me smile and forget pain and reciting duas for me every minute.”

The video featured snippets from parties, vacations, Jasmine’s birthday, and adorable behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot.

As soon as Jasmine Bhasin uploaded the video on her social media handle, the post quickly captured the attention of Aly Goni, the actor reacted with a heart. Fans flooded the comment section with well wishes and love. A fan wrote, “Get well soon jasss strongest woman.” Another fan commented, “You are the strongest jasss!!! May god give you more power to overcome the pain. Get well soon my luv.”

Jasmine Bhasin battles cornea damage

In an interview with ETimes, Jasmine Bhasin revealed that she suffered cornea damage after wearing contact lenses for an event in Delhi. She experienced discomfort immediately after putting on the lenses but chose to attend the event and see a doctor afterwards due to work commitments. During the event, her team supported her as she wore glasses to manage the situation.

Jasmine Bhasin’s vision worsened, leading to an urgent doctor visit after the event. She was diagnosed with cornea damage, and her eyes were bandaged. Doctors expect her to recover in four to five days. Jasmine mentioned she experienced severe pain and discomfort, even while trying to sleep.

Despite the pain, Jasmine shared an update on her condition, posting a smiling picture with the caption, “Better now and recovering. Thank you for your love and blessings.”

