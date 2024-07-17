Jasmine Bhasin, known for her vibrant and bubbly personality was featured as the guest on the second segment of Behind The Success. In this candid interaction with Pinkvilla, the actress shared insights into her professional journey, personal aspirations, love life, and friendships within the industry. In the interview, Jasmine revealed the advice she would give to her younger self.

Jasmine Bhasin’s advice to her younger self

In a candid chat, Jasmine shared invaluable advice she would give her younger self, emphasizing the importance of confidence. She said, “I would tell myself to be confident, your confidence is your biggest strength. I would tell her that you do not adapt to the world, make yourself that person that the world adapts you.”

“The third thing I would younger Jasmine is that you’re beautiful and all your dreams will come true in life. So, I think these are the three thighs I would tell her otherwise I am still that old young stupid Jasmine,” she humbly admitted.

Reflecting on personal growth, Jasmine candidly revealed, “Sirf mere andar jo sabse bade flaws the ki mujhe lagta tha mai sundar nahi hu, mere andar confidence ki kami thi. (Only the biggest flaws within me were that I thought I wasn't beautiful, and I lacked confidence.)”

More about Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmin made her debut in the entertainment industry with the Tamil film Vaanam. She has appeared in several South Indian films such as Beware of Dogs and the Telugu movie Veta. She gained popularity for portraying Twinkle Taneja in the TV series Tashan-e-Ishq, and later as Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. Her roles also include appearances in Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

Jasmin has showcased her versatility in reality shows like Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. She made her debut in Punjabi cinema with the comedy-drama Honeymoon alongside Gippy Grewal.

