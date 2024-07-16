Fashion Face-Off: Sara Ali Khan or Mahira Khan, who do you think styled Iqbal Hussain’s ivory and gold Anarkali set better?

In the world of celebrity fashion, every appearance on the red carpet or even a casual outing becomes a potential style statement. Recently, the fashion radar picked up an intriguing cross-border fashion face-off between two leading ladies from the Indian and Pakistani film industries: Mahira Khan and Sara Ali Khan, as both the actresses wore a similar Anarkali set from designer Iqbal Hussain. Let’s dive deeper into their looks.

Sara Ali Khan’s ivory Anarkali set

Sara Ali Khan wore an ivory pure organza pishwas, which is like a gown or jama (coat), front open and with a tie-up around the waist. It had marori work embellishment on the neckline, sleeves and ghair (hem). The regal outfit had golden jaal with appliqué work which was done using heavy zardozi and age-old traditional details.

The pishwas was paired with ivory pure silk crushed lehenga which acted as a perfect canvas for marori-worked borders bringing in some richness and textural play. The look was finished off with an ivory pure net organza dupatta which also had marori-worked borders and marori and zardozi booties sprayed all over, providing the right amount of elegance & tradition.

Sara’s make-up choices featured contoured cheeks for a subtle glow, bold mascara for lush lashes and sleek eyeliner defining her eyes. She chose a nude glossy lip shade that matched her complexion. Her hair was left open in a sleek style, adding an effortless charm to her look. In terms of jewelry, she picked regal gold and pearls that enhanced her traditional look.

Mahira Khan’s ivory Anarkali set

As for Mahira Khan, the Pakistani beauty also wore an ivory Anarkali set from the designer. But she gave her regal twist to it. Mahira too, teamed her gold dangler earrings with green beads along with the outfit but that’s where the similarities end. She made quite a statement with her glamorous make-up in contrast to Sara's fresh-faced look. Blushed cheeks, highlighted face, kohl-rimmed eyes with fluttery mascara and soft nude lips rounded off her look.

Sara Ali Khan and Mahira Khan both looked lovely in Iqbal Hussain Anarkali sets. While Sara's minimalistic make-up and wavy hairdo did wonders for her overall look which was accentuated by elegant jewellery; Mahira went all out with her bold make-up and statement earrings that took the cake in this fashion face-off we can’t get over!

