Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Sara Ali Khan in her blush pink and golden lehenga is a royal ethnic treat

Today marks the monumental occasion as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in a grand ceremony that has held attention worldwide. The lavish event, held in Mumbai, has drawn an array of illustrious guests, including global dignitaries and prominent Bollywood celebrities. Among the star-studded attendees, Sara Ali Khan made a stunning entrance, accompanied by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan chose an ensemble that perfectly blended tradition with contemporary elegance. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Sara Alli Khan’s lehenga for wedding

Sara’s blush pink lehenga which comes from designer Simar Duggal featured cropped sleeveless choli adorned with golden floral prints and a striking golden border. The border was further enhanced with pink and green square designs, adding a vibrant touch to the outfit. The choli’s plunging neckline added a glam twist, highlighting her fashion-forward style.

The flared skirt of the lehenga matched the choli’s design, featuring large green and pink square patterns on the hem. Tassel details on the side added a playful and intricate element to the ensemble. The actress draped a matching dupatta over her shoulder, perfectly complementing her look. The dupatta featured the same design elements, seamlessly tying the outfits together.

Accompanying Sara was her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who looked dapper in a classic black sherwani with subtle details. His sophisticated attire complemented Sara’s glam look, making them a striking sibling duo.

Sara’s accessories and glam

Sara Ali Khan complemented her blush pink lehenga with a necklace having silver studded stones and green stones, paired with tiny diamond earrings. Her choice of jewelry added an element of bling without overpowering it.

For her make-up, the actress opted for pink lipstick that matched her outfit. The blushed cheeks were highlighted with a touch of highlighter, and the kohl-lined eyes looked dreamy. Her make-up also featured feathered brows, mascara-laden lashes, and a tiny bindi, adding a traditional touch to her look.

Her hair was styled in a textured ponytail, allowing her beautiful earrings and the intricate details of her choli to stand out.

Sara Ali Khan’s attire at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has once again proved why we call her a fashion icon. Her Pastel pink lehenga, makeup, and accessories were perfect and beautifully summarized the grand event. Sara did not waste her chance to represent a true fashionista and we couldn’t stop gushing over her glammed-up appearance. .

