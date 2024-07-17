Forget the frantic outfit changes and early morning scrambling. Airports can be stressful enough without the added worry of nailing your airport style. Fear not, fellow jetsetters! Let’s take a cue from Bollywood's beloved Gen-Z style icon, Ananya Panday, who consistently turns heads with her effortlessly chic airport looks.

Get ready to channel your inner fashion queen with a peek at Ananya Panday's latest travel-ready ensemble. It's the perfect inspiration for your getaway wardrobe.

Ananya Panday’s effortlessly chic airport fit:

When it comes to her everyday casual wear, Ananya Panday effortlessly merges comfort with style to create fashion perfection. The Dream Girl actress’ latest ensemble is a testament to this. She sported a pristine white sleeveless tank top with an alluring circular neckline. The form-fitting silhouette of the graphic tank top was simply stunning.

Ananya paired the tank top with ankle-length blue denim jeans that featured a comfortably cool high-waisted style. The slightly faded denims had a baggy silhouette, giving her outfit a modern, Gen-Z-approved vibe. The convenient pockets on both sides of the lightweight jeans further elevated her travel-friendly look.

To complete the outfit, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress opted for comfy white sneakers that perfectly matched her tank top. This added a harmonious appeal to her ensemble, giving it a comfortably sporty aesthetic—ideal for an airport-friendly look.

However, you can even go with a more formal look by going with formal shoes or boots with a blingy sling bag. This is precisely what makes such versatile looks all things fashionable and fabulous.

Ananya Panday’s accessories and glam choices:

Ananya is known for her minimalist approach to accessories, carefully selecting each piece to make a statement. In her latest ensemble, she went for a stunning wristwatch. Panday also couldn't resist grabbing a Barolo tote bag from Bottega Veneta to complement her airport outfit. The chic high-end bag, priced at approximately Rs. 8,14,706, was the ideal size to carry all her essentials—a truly wise decision!

Ananya maintained the simplistic vibe with her makeup as well, exuding all things fierce and fabulous. She embraced a natural no-makeup look, adding just a dash of color with rouge blush and some shiny, nourishing lip gloss. This look highlighted her natural beauty and glow, with her warm smile undoubtedly being the highlight of the whole ensemble.

Panday left her luscious, dark tresses open, styled into a naturally wavy hairstyle. This allowed her locks to freely cascade down her back and shoulders. The manageable, side-combed hairstyle perfectly complemented her stylish and sassy airport-ready look.

So, what did you think of Ananya Panday’s airport style? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us right away!

