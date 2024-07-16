Traveling can be stressful, but looking stylish at the airport doesn't have to be. Young celebrities like Ananya Panday have time and again proven that comfort and style can go hand-in-hand, especially when it comes to airport attire.

So, whether you're looking for inspiration for a last-minute getaway with friends or a relaxing family vacation, Ananya Panday’s latest comfy-yet-stylish ensemble is sure to provide some great ideas. Let’s zoom right in.

Ananya Panday’s comfortably stylish airport look:

Ananya Panday has always been a big fan of simplicity. She knows just how to turn heads with her fashionable choices, especially at the airport. Her latest attire was no exception. The Dream Girl 2 actress managed to serve comfort with a side of Gen-Z-approved aesthetic and sass.

Her adorable look featured a half-sleeve pink T-shirt with a contrasting blue shark graphic on the same. This youthful tee, created by Urban Outfitters, comes with an affordable price tag of Rs. 3,530. The slightly oversized fitting of the T-shirt made it a very comfortable and super-wise choice for the airport. The vibrant hue also made the actress’ complexion glow.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress further tucked her T-shirt into her high-waisted light blue denim jeans. These baggy cargo pants-like jeans had pockets on both sides, and they provided a very casual yet flattering silhouette. This is precisely why such jeans are just perfect for casual outings and everyday wear. Her pink and blue look screamed Gen-Z style and comfort.

She also completed her airport look with pristine white sneakers to give it a sporty edge. If your aesthetic aligns with hers, it's time to take notes and draw inspiration from Ananya Panday's trendy airport outfits. Trust us, they're the perfect choice to stay comfy while slaying the fashion game like a modern Gen-Z fashion icon.

Ananya Panday’s accessories and glam:

Expressing her love for simplicity and minimalism, Ananya kept her accessories very limited. The list included a simple beaded necklace. However, even the Gen-Z diva couldn’t resist adding a barolo-colored bag from Bottega Veneta. The bag, approximately worth Rs. 8,14,706, added a luxurious touch to her simple look.

However, what truly managed to set her airport look apart from all the other actresses was the fact that she kept the minimalistic theme going with her glam game as well. Panday’s natural no-makeup look, with just a touch of blush and nourishing lip gloss, helped her flaunt her natural beauty and inner glow.

Panday also left her luscious and dark locks open, freely cascading down her back. This manageable side-swept hairstyle with side parting also helped Ananya keep things simplistic and cool.

So, what did you think about Ananya Panday’s latest look? Would you want these picks in your closet? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us.

