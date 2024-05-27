Dhadak 2, Bad Newz to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Animal Park: Triptii Dimri is among the busiest heroines with 6 films in her kitty

Triptii Dimri made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with Sridevi-led Mom but she made a mark as a lead heroine with the 2018 film Laila Majnu. She solidified her presence in the industry with films like Bulbbul and Qala but Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial and Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal took her career to another level.

In just 5 months of Animal's release, Triptii has become one of Bollywood's busiest actresses with multiple big projects in her kitty. Let's have a look at the lineup of Triptii which promises a great time to her fans in cinemas.

Triptii Dimri has 6 films in the queue

Bad Newz: Triptii Dimri will begin 2024 with Dharma Productions's much-awaited comedy film Bad Newz. Also starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, it will have a cameo from Ananya Panday.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is based on a rare medical condition heteropaternal superfecundation where a female gets pregnant with twins from different males. Bad Newz is slated to release on July 19, 2024.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Soon after that, Triptii will set the big screens on fire with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The 3rd installment of the much-loved horror comedy franchise features her in the lead alongside Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is slated to release on Diwali 2024.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Her 3rd film of the year is Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video which brings her opposite Rajkummar Rao. Both Triptii and Rajkummar released a fun video from the sets sometime back and it received a good response from the netizens.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy-drama is slated to release on Oct 11, 2024.

Dhadak 2: Pinkvilla was the first to share in April 2023 that a sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter was being planned with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii in the lead.

The Dharma Productions film was officially announced today. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, it will hit the cinemas on Nov 22, 2024.

Untitled film with Kartik Aaryan: Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Triptii will star opposite Kartik in an upcoming romantic film. Earlier titled Aashiqui 3, the Anurag Basu directorial will have another name now.

In an interview with Zoom, producer Bhushan Kumar revealed that the film will go on floors in July 2024.

Animal Park: After Animal, a sequel to it titled Animal Park is already in plans. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri among others, the film is expected to go on floors in 2026.

