Jatt and Juliet 3 grossed Rs. 15.50 crore worldwide in its second weekend. That brings its running total to Rs. 80 crore. The film is just Rs. 20 crore shy of becoming the second Punjabi film to gross Rs. 100 crore worldwide and another crore or so to top Carry on Jatta 3 as the highest-grossing Punjabi film. Both these seem achievable unless the film has steep drops in the upcoming weeks.

The domestic and overseas split of Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa film is Rs. 35 crore and Rs. 45 crore respectively. In India, the film grossed Rs. 7.20 crore in the second weekend, which is the third highest for a Punjabi film behind Carry on Jatta 3 and Carry on Jatta 2. The domestic performance of Jatt and Juliet 3 is at the BLOCKBUSTER level but gives a sense of disappointment since the expectations were for ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. The reception is not as strong as the last two instalments in the franchise, which was the case with Carry on Jatta 3, but there genre being outright comedy saved it while here the film goes into romantic drama territory which has lesser appeal, especially in core Punjab market.

Internationally, the film has grossed USD 5.40 million, currently the second highest ever for Punjabi films behind Carry on Jatta 3 (USD 5.70 million). It will soon reach the top with USD 6.75-7 million final projected. Even here, though the numbers are at record levels, the way it had opened higher gross was expected.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Jatt and Juliet 3 is as follows: