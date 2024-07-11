Top Highest grossing Punjabi films Overseas: Diljit Dosanjh starrer Jatt and Juliet 3 tops

Two weeks in release, Jatt and Juliet 3 has emerged as the highest-grossing Punjabi film overseas, surpassing Carry on Jatta 3. The Diljit Dosanjh starrer has grossed USD 5.90 million (Rs. 49 crore) to date, edging out USD 5.70 million by Carry on Jatta 3. The film has still plenty of run ahead of it and will likely cross USD 7 million before its theatrical run concludes.

In India, the film has grossed Rs. 37 crore, ranking as the third highest for a Punjabi film behind Carry on Jatta 3 and Carry on Jatta 2. The film has now fallen way behind Carry on Jatta 3 but will likely cross the second one. Thanks to record numbers overseas, its worldwide ranking is better, currently in second place with a strong chance of claiming the top spot.

The overseas market for Punjabi films has seen significant growth, particularly in Canada, Australia, and the UK, due to increased migration in recent years. Additionally, collaborations with Pakistani Punjabi artists have expanded the market to the Pakistani Punjabi diaspora. Five years ago, the top-grossing Punjabi film overseas was Carry on Jatta 2, with USD 2.65 million, a figure that has now more than doubled, nearing the triple mark.

The highest grossing Punjabi films overseas are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Jatt and Juliet 3 2024 USD 5.90M 2 Carry on Jatta 3 2023 USD 5.70M 3 Mastaney 2023 USD 5.20M 4 Chal Mera Putt 2 2020 USD 4.75M 5 Chaar Sahibzade 2014 USD 4.10M 6 Honsla Rakh 2021 USD 3.97M 7 Chal Mera Putt 2019 USD 3.29M 8 Chhalla Mud Ke Nhi Aya 2022 USD 2.85M 9 Carry on Jatta 2 2018 USD 2.65M 10 Ardaas Karaan 2019 USD 2.63M

Jatt and Juliet 3 has set a new high for Punjabi films in Canada and the United States. The United Kingdom will be less than Chaar Sahibzade but that was a unique film with a devotional theme which the regular films can't compete. In Australia, it will fall a bit short of Mastaney, by a bigger margin in New Zealand. Gulf will be below Carry on Jatta 3 and most likely Pakistan as well. The point is there was space for Jatt and Juliet 3 to go even higher, possibly even in the places where it has record numbers, with better reception. USD 8-9 million is achievable for Punjabi films, with the right film and the right reception. Jatt and Juliet 3 was one such right film, which didn't get the right reception.

