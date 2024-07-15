Parineeti Chopra is one of the most fashionable actresses in Bollywood. She consistently goes above and beyond to serve looks every time she steps out. Be it her picks for the airport, a star-studded Bollywood event, or an international sports match, she knows just how to make the perfect fashion statement.

Keeping up with this reputation, the Chamkila actress recently made a stylish appearance at the Wimbledon Finals with her husband, Raghav Chadha. Let’s take a detailed look at her boss lady ensemble.

Parineeti Chopra rocks in a formal statement:

Parineeti Chopra is a huge fan of formal outfits, and it is evident from her social media posts. From pantsuits, blazers, and coats, the Uunchai actress has rocked them all. She recently brought her love for formals to the tennis court, too!

Her formal look, crafted elegantly by Pawan Sachdeva, featured a pristine white calf-length maxi dress with half-sleeves that effortlessly elevated the Ishaqzaade actress’ modern style statement. The ruched design of the dress along with a deep V-shaped neckline added a rather sultry twist to the otherwise formal look. Even the free-flowing and pleated design of her dress was all things fashionable.

She further layered her long dress with a matching full-sleeved trench coat with a crisp and dramatic collar style with sleek black borders and matching black buttons. The oversized silhouette of the coat, worth Rs. 55,000, added a finesse to her magnificent ensemble.

The convenient pockets on both sides looked fashionable as well. She also completed her look with matching glossy black and gold pumps, with a pointed-toed design.

Even Raghav Chadha’s formal look was elegantly designed by Pawan Sachdeva. His modern ensemble boasted a brown full-sleeved blazer, classy white dress shirt, and matching high-waisted and formal white pants. He also completed his look with formal brown shows and a contrasting red polka-dotted tie.

Parineeti Chopra’s accessories and glam:

Talking about her accessories game, Parineeti chose to take the minimalistic route by opting for simple Gen-Z-approved white stud earrings and a matching ring to add to her outfit’s overall appeal. The diva also added black dark-tinted sunglasses as the Wimbledon Finals was a day event!

But that’s not all; Chopra also added a luxurious twist to her formal look with a noir Yves Saint Laurent Sunset Medium bag in smooth leather with classy gold hardware and an elegant golden brand logo on top of it. The awesome bag also came with an extravagant price tag of approximately Rs. 2,41,332– What a classy pick!

The Hasee Toh Phasee actress also left her luscious locks open, styling them into a naturally wavy hairstyle with a middle parting that simply rocked. The effortlessly manageable hairstyle also added a touch of effortless glamor to the look.

Parineeti’s makeup choice for the evening was nothing short of flawless—a radiant base, mascara-laden eyelashes, rouged cheeks, and a nourishing pink matte lipstick with a touch of sheen collectively contributed to a rather amazing appearance.

What did you think of Parineeti Chopra’s latest look? Leave a comment below to share your with us.

