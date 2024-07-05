Jatt and Juliet 3 concluded its eight-day extended first week with a worldwide gross of Rs. 64 crore, setting a new record for Punjabi films. This surpasses the Rs. 62 crore earned by Carry on Jatta 3 exactly one year ago. The film has done record business overseas with USD 4.40 million as compared to USD 3.45 million for Carry on Jatta 3. However, in India, it comes second with Rs. 27.70 crore.

The disappointment for Jatt and Juliet 3 is East Punjab, which is where the whole difference with Carry on Jatta 3 comes from. In other parts of India, the film has collected on par with Carry on Jatta 3. Now calling it a disappointment is probably a bit harsh, given the collections are still the second highest ever for a Punjabi film but then given the franchise history the expectations were much higher. For context, Jatt and Juliet 1 and 2 were the highest-grossing Punjabi films ever. The first film netted Rs. 11 crore in East Punjab, when the previous best was just Rs. 6 crore. The sequel, released the next year, went further up with Rs. 14 crore nett.

Jatt and Juliet 3 did face a clash with Kalki 2898 AD which impacted its showcasing during the weekend. The hope was that perhaps on weekdays the film would show stronger trending as capacity constraints will become a lesser factor. The big Punjabi films, historically, have shown huge holds on weekdays due to massive spillover. However, that wasn't to be the case, as the holds on weekdays were just "good".

Despite this, the Diljit Dosanjh starrer still has a shot at becoming the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time globally, though much will depend on its performance in the next two weeks. Carry on Jatta 3 holds weren’t particularly great so that also will help its chances.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Jatt and Juliet 3 is as follows: