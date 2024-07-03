Parineeti Chopra's REACTION to a fan saying Raghav Chadha is the 'cutest husband’ is melting our hearts

Actress Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha are among the most adored couples in B-town. They never miss a chance to express their love for each other, and we can't get enough of them. Recently, Chopra shared on her Instagram stories a response to a fan who called Raghav one of the cutest husbands one could have!

Parineeti Chopra responds to a fan saying Raghav Chadha is the cutest husband

During an AMA session on Instagram, a fan of Parineeti Chopra spontaneously shared a sweet message about her husband Raghav Chadha, which resonated deeply with Chopra. The fan's note read, "Completely unrelated to what you have asked but Raghav is the cutest husband one can get." In response, Parineeti replied, "Taking a small break for FACTS"

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in 2023 in a grand destination wedding in Udaipur, the City of Lakes. Several Bollywood celebrities and notable personalities from Indian politics attended the wedding.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared their love story during a conversation with the ICC Young Leaders Forum, offering a glimpse into their charming journey. The actress recounted their first meeting in London at an event where both received recognition for their achievements, Parineeti in entertainment and Raghav in politics.

Describing the serendipitous encounter, Parineeti revealed that they ended up sitting together for about half an hour during an early morning breakfast on Republic Day.

As if straight out of a movie, she realized during that breakfast that he was the man she was meant to marry. Despite knowing little about him, including his age or marital status, Parineeti's intuition told her he was the one she had been waiting for.

Parineeti Chopra on the success of Amar Singh Chamkila

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The movie premiered on Netflix on April 8, 2024, and received rave reviews from both fans and critics.

During a recent interview with Indian Express, Parineeti described the film's success as comparable to being awarded a lifetime achievement award. She remarked that it felt like acknowledging that the last two years spent on the film were equivalent to a lifetime.

She emphasized that while lifetime achievement awards typically come after about 50 years of service, this particular success felt genuine, authentic, and not merely a result of publicity or fabrication. Parineeti expressed that the film had genuinely resonated with audiences, which, in today’s context, was more fulfilling than any other measure of success.

