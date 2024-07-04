Kriti Sanon’s airport style is all things love in blush pink button-down shirt and jeans

Shirts are a crucial staple in the closets of women for several compelling reasons. They are versatile and can easily transition from casual to formal settings with the right styling. Proper styling of shirts further enhances their appeal. If you are also considering investing in a good shirt and seeking inspiration on how to style it, look no further than Kriti Sanon’s latest look.

Kriti Sanon is known for her chic style with a relaxed vibe and when it’s pouring outside, taking style cues from the actress can indeed lift the mood instantly. Let’s delve into her latest look which is fuss-free and perfect for monsoon weather.

Kriti Sanon’s off-duty look

The Mimi actress was spotted at the airport this morning, on July 4, clad in a blush pink button-down shirt from her sister’s label Nobo which looked chic and stylish. The blush pink button-down shirt with rolled sleeves and collars was adorned with abstract prints spelling out LOVE.

She styled her shirt with flare-leg jeans which gave her airport look a stylish twist, creating a balanced and flattering silhouette. The jeans also added an elongated look to her silhouette.

If you are looking for cues on styling shirts, a shirt like Kriti can be styled in various ways, from pairing it with denim jeans for a casual look to complementing it with trousers or a skirt for a more formal setting. Her fashion choice underlines how a well-tailored shirt can make a statement while keeping the wearer comfortable and on-trend.

Kriti’s accessories and glam

Her choice of accessories featured stacked bracelets and dainty earrings which gave subtle elegance to her outfit. She opted for white trainers which contributed to comfort and a laid-back vibe.

In terms of make-up, the Raabta actress opted for fresh and natural make-up featuring French nails to complement her overall style. The soft pink lip tint, blushed cheeks and loose straight hair further emphasized her relaxed yet put-together appearance.

Kriti Sanon’s latest appearance proves that proper styling of shirts compliments the garment and makes it versatile, where women can accessorize with various types of bottoms, and layering pieces as per their individual fashion sense. These can be rolled up to fit perfectly and tucked neatly into high-waisted trousers for that corporate look ‘n’ feel, or left to casually hang low, or baggy on denim shorts for that casual weekend look.

Ultimately, investing in quality shirts and styling them thoughtfully ensures that you not only look stylish but also feel confident and empowered in your everyday attire.

