Kriti Sanon schools on how to travel in style in white ribbed knit top and black wide-leg pants

Kriti Sanon has carved her niche not just as a captivating presence on the big screen but also as a stunning fashionista! Moreover, with her innate girl-next-door vibe, Sanon effortlessly extends her on-screen persona onto her off-duty wardrobe, offering endless inspiration for those seeking an uncomplicated yet fashionable look.

Kriti Sanon’s style is defined by its simplicity and practicality. Whether she is dazzling on the red carpet or running errands in the city, her outfits are always minimal yet impactful. Her airport looks, in particular, are also a veritable gold mine of inspiration, and one can tell this by her latest look. Let’s decode her outfit.

Kriti Sanon’s airport look

Kriti Sanon returned to the city and her latest look once again caught our attention. She wore a white rib knit cardigan top from the brand Sandro Paris. The ribbed knit top featured a high pea neck, long sleeves, and a unique popper fastening. The pockets with contrasting black edging added a touch of elegance to the top.

To complement her stylish top, the actress chose black pants with a flared hem. Her pants added a trendy flair to her outfit but also ensured comfort during her travel. The black pants and white top also created a monochrome look and balanced the look. Whether you are going shopping, meeting friends for coffee, or running errands this outfit is perfect for casual outings. It is also practical and stylish for a short trip.

Kriti Sanon’s accessories and glam

The Mimi actress’ choice of accessories further elevated her look. She wore white trainers which added a casual yet stylish touch perfect for travel. Her black sunglasses gave a chic edge. A sleek golden chain and silver hoops added the right amount of bling to the outfit.

Her make-up was subtle yet radiant, with nude lips and highlighted cheeks enhancing her natural beauty. Her hair was left open and straight, adding to her chic appearance.

Kriti Sanon looked utterly stylish when she landed at the airport. Her appearance can be termed a masterclass in airport fashion. She has a way of blending comfort and style in such a manner that one cannot help but think of her as a true fashion icon. Whether you are traveling or just looking for some styling ideas for your mood board, Kriti’s most recent outfit serves as the perfect inspiration for all!

