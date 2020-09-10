Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa quarantines himself at home post testing positive for COVID 19

After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rapper Raftaar, now, Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa shared that he tested positive for COVID 19. The filmmaker-writer also revealed how he suspected that he may have COVID 19.

2020 has been a challenging year in terms of dealing with a global pandemic of COVID 19. While the countries across the globe are battling the disease and many have started reopening the economy, India too has joined the bandwagon. Amid this, several Bollywood celebs have contracted the deadly virus recently including , , Rapper Raftaar. And now, Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa too has tested positive for Coronavirus. The filmmaker confirmed the same in a chat with a daily and said that he has quarantined himself at home post detection.

Talking to Etimes, the filmmaker said that he tested positive for COVID 19 and that he is spending time at home amid quarantine. Further, when asked about how he suspected that his infection may be COVID 19, Raaj explained that 7 days ago he got a fever that did not go down. It was then he went ahead and got himself tested for COVID 19 and it turned out to be positive. Since then, the filmmaker is reportedly in home quarantine. He said, "I have quarantined myself at home."

Further, on how he suspected COVID 19, Raaj added, "It all began 7 days back when I developed fever that did not go down. Finally, I got myself tested for Coronavirus." The filmmaker apparently was planning to team up again with Ayushmann Khurrana for a film. Further, the filmmaker had said that he is in the process of writing the film for Ayushmann again and this time, he is planning an 'entertaining massy commercial film with a social message,' for him.

Here's wishing Raaj Shaandilyaa a speedy recovery!

