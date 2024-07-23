Always a trendsetter, Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows how to elevate all her looks. This is precisely why even her casual wear is on point. In fact, her latest vibrant attire perfectly embodied her effortless chic aesthetic, and we’re supremely impressed.

This combination of comfort and style provides inspiration for anyone looking to elevate their athleisure wear game. It also proves that a day on the water can be just as fashionable as any other, and we’re totally taking notes.

Let’s zoom in and have a proper look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ latest ensemble for some major casual fashion inspiration. Decode mode is on!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked just amazing in a vibrant set:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas always knows just how to hit the right mark with her fashion choices. Her latest ensemble was no exception. It featured a satin cropped Raglan baseball jacket, crafted by the fashion mavens at Ernest W. Baker. This stylish pick is priced at approximately Rs. 24,261

This comfortably stylish full-sleeve jacket was layered over a well-fitted black tube top that hugged curves at all the right places, helping the actress flaunt her oh-so-enviable and well-toned figure. The slightly oversized silhouette of the jacket gave a rather relaxed look to her ensemble. She also added a black sweatshirt below her jacket later to help her shield against the cold.

This was further paired with matching satin slim track pants in deep blue, from the same brand. The elegant pick also came with an unexpected price tag of approximately Rs. 12,549. These high-fashion tracks had a very relaxed design with soft material, which allowed the Bajirao Mastani actress to lounge in style. The high-waisted and ankle-length pants also had a wide-legged silhouette, which looked just great with the oversized jacket.

Keeping up with the chill appeal of her overall outfit, the Love Again actress completed her look with matching black and white sneakers. These gave a rather sporty appeal to her look, along with a well-thought-out look. Her stylish picks screamed Gen-Z appeal. It’s so versatile—it’s perfect for walks around the park, chilling with your besties, going out with the family, or even stepping out for casual dates with your boo!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s accessories and glam choices:

Talking about her accessories game, Priyanka kept up with the sporty aesthetic of her look by adding a matching black hooded cap. She even added a minimalistic touch with Gen-Z-approved small gold hoop earrings and black, dark-tinted sunglasses. These subtle picks elevated her look while ensuring that all the attention remained focused on her chill fit.

Further, let’s talk about Chopra’s hair and makeup game, which was, of course, also on fleek. She chose to tie her hair up into a high and well-formed bun, covering it up with her cap. This made sure that her hair didn’t get all messed up because of the wind. It also made sure that her gorgeous face and delicate accessories were clearly visible.

On the other hand, PeeCee chose to complement her natural-looking makeup look with a flawless and radiant base. She also added a pop of color with a touch of rouge blush and completed the look with some nourishing matte pink lipstick with some sheen. This look helped the diva flaunt her natural beauty. However, her warm smile was the highlight of the look.

Priyanka looks all things elegant and sassy with this look. Her Gen-Z swagger shows how essential it is to value comfort as you keep updated with your fashion game. After all, comfort and style can visibly go hand-in-hand.

So, what did you think of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ stunning outfit? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us.

