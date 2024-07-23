Shehnaaz Gill, known for her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, has gained popularity with her performance in films and TV series. The actress also has an impeccable sense of style, and her recent video on social media proved the same.

Shehnaaz Gill dazzles in blue ethnic attire

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video in a stylish kurta set. She accompanied the post with a caption that read, “Grace and elegance.”

The actress exuded elegance in a blue Kurta set, showcasing a blend of Chanderi silk luxury and intricate hand embroidery. The ensemble's charm is elevated by a scalloped organza stole, adding a touch of resplendent Persian blue to create an unparalleled fashion statement.

Shehnaaz accessorized with delicate drop earrings and opted for a minimal makeup look, including eyeliner, nude lipstick, kajal, and brown eyeshadow. Her hair was styled in a bun, completing the sophisticated look.

Can you guess the price of this stunning Kurta set? Staying true to her luxurious style, Shehnaaz wore an outfit valued at Rs 37,500. She styled it flawlessly, perfectly justifying it’s worth.

Fan reactions

As soon as Shehnaaz Gill uploaded the video to her social media handle, fans flooded the comment section with compliments and admiration. A fan wrote, “Most beautiful woman with a beautiful heart. @shehnaazgill is really elegant.” Another fan commented, “Queen for a reason.”

More about Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz's acting career began with Punjabi music videos and films, where she received praise for her acting and singing abilities. Her roles in movies like Kala Shah Kala and Daaka showcased her versatility.

After gaining fame on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill's popularity soared. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and later appeared in Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming, sharing the screen with Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

