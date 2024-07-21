Shehnaaz Gill, known for her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, has once again showcased her impeccable fashion sense. The actress surely knows how to slay in any outfit.

Whether dazzling in traditional attire or making a statement in Western fashion, she effortlessly pulls off any look. The actress recently shared a heartwarming video in a pink ethnic outfit.

Shehnaaz Gill slays in a pink ethnic outfit

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video in a pink kurta set, channeling her inner Barbie. Accompanied by the post, she captioned, “Life is better in pink.”

The actress looked mesmerizing in a blush pink kurta set. This asymmetrical high-low design features intricate dori work, aari embroidery, and embellishments of pearls, sequins, and beads.

Shehnaaz accessorized her look with a monochrome chandeliers earrings that blends sophistication and allure, featuring graceful curves and shimmering gemstones. She kept her hair loose and opted for minimal makeup, including eyeliner, mascara, pink lipstick, and a touch of pink blush.

But can you guess the cost of this gorgeous look? Well, being opulent as always, Shehnaaz wore an outfit that cost Rs 15,900. She perfectly styled this outfit and justified the value of the ensemble.

As soon as Shehnaaz Gill uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, fans couldn’t resist complimenting her look. A fan wrote, “Indian barbie.” Another fan commented, “Actually she looks beautiful in everything she wears it may b western outfits or traditional outfits she just fits in everything that's her natural beauty #shehnaazgill.”

More about Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz’s acting career started with Punjabi music videos and films, where she quickly gained recognition for her acting and singing talents. Her performances in movies such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka were well-received, highlighting her versatility as an artist.

After appearing on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill's popularity soared. She made her acting debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and later appeared in Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming, where she shared screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

