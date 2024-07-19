Shehnaaz Gill, known for her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 continues to impress her fans with her talent. Her fashion game has been appreciated by the viewers, establishing her status as a style icon. She recently shared a series of pictures from her late-night stroll at Times Square, New York.

Shehnaaz Gill stuns in pyjamas during late-night Times Square stroll

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant took to her Instagram handle and posted a bunch of candid snapshots from her late-night walk around Times Square, New York.

She accompanied the post with a caption that reads, “Late night stroll at Times Square. No makeup and PJ’s. New York, love your vibe!”

The photos showed her in casual clothes, looking confident and charming, winning over her fans. She looked stunning in a cotton blend pyjama top with a shirt-style design, featuring colorful checks, a classic revere collar, a chest pocket, and comfortable wide sleeves.

As soon as Shehnaaz dropped the photos on her social media handle, celebrities and fans flooded the comment box with joy and admiration. Aly Goni hilariously commented, “American accent chahiye humko wapis aake. (We want you to come back with an American accent.)”

A fan wrote, “She is giving k drama vibe for sure.” Another fan commented, “You are naturally beautiful @shehnaazgill you don’t need makeup at all.”

More about Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz’s career began with Punjabi music videos and films, where she quickly gained recognition for her acting and singing talents. Her performances in movies like Kala Shah Kala and Daaka were well-received, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

On the work front, she made her big Hindi debut in the Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She was also seen at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and shared clips from Justin Bieber's iconic concert at the Ambani party.

