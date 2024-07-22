Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh remembers Sidharth Shukla; Talks about bond with the late actor, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz

Newly-wed Arti Singh, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, recently appeared on her co-contestant Paras Chhabra’s podcast. Besides talking about life, marriage, and other aspects of career, they also talked about their Bigg Boss 13 days and their other co-contestants. Among many things, Arti Singh talked about her bond with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, and Asim Riaz, the individuals she was closest to inside the house.

Arti Singh on her bond with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, and Asim Riaz

Paras Chhabra mentioned that during Bigg Boss 13 days, Arti Singh used to listen to Sidharth Shukla. He asked if they knew each other from before. To this, Arti replied that she got to know Sidharth a few months before entering the show. This shocked Paras as he thought their association would go back to years. Then she also opened up about her friendship with Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz and how the four of them were a close-knit group.

Arti said, "Aur ye baat sirf Sidharth nahi, agar dekha jaye toh hamara chaar ka ek tha – mein, Shehnaaz, Asim, and Sid. Jab Farah ma’am bhi aayi thi, unhone bhi bola ki in 4 ki dosti na aisi hain (makes a gesture with her hands of closed fists). (And it's not just Sidharth; if you look, we had a group of four – me, Shehnaaz, Asim, and Sid. Even when Farah ma’am came, she also said that the friendship between these four is like this)”.

Further, she added, "Hum char ek dusre ke saath ladte the, ek dusre ke liye khade rehte the. Wo jo hamara group tha na, wo pata nahi baad mein kyase idhar udhar ho gaye… Tum the uske bohot bade khiladi, but still hum ek dusre ke sunte the, mein ye bolti hu, aur vishwas tha ek, ki ye tod nahi sakta koi. Toh it’s not mein sirf Sidharth ki sunti thi, hum chaaro ek dusre ke sunte the, at least jab taak finale tha, jab taak Asim or Sidharth ke jhagde nahi huye, taab tak humein koi tod nahi sake."

"(The four of us used to fight with each other, but we also stood up for each other. Our group was such that I don’t know how it scattered later on… You were a big player in it, but still, we listened to each other, and I say this: there was trust that no one could break it. So it’s not that I only listened to Sidharth; the four of us listened to each other, at least until the finale, until Asim and Sidharth had their fights, until then no one could break us.)"

Arti and Paras also talked about Sidharth Shukla's demise. The actress stated he was such a genuine human being that the entire nation mounted his loss. Paras added that not just the Bigg Boss 13 contestants but the netizens also missed the late actor at Arti Singh's wedding.

