EXCLUSIVE: Not just Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala to team up for Baaghi 4 too

Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff are all set for a double dhamaka with Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4 lined up back-to-back. The actor - producer duo to have two massive franchises together to their credit.
When you speak of actor-mentor duos, Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff have together delivered some of the biggest hits together. In fact, they have two of the biggest action franchises to their name. After announcing Heropanti 2 earlier next year, now Tiger is all set to take the world by storm with Baaghi 4.

Heropanti 2 will be the first film that Tiger starts shooting post the lockdown and it is all set to roll in the month of December this year. Baaghi 4, on the other hand will be in the works, preparing for it to be the biggest film of the franchise which will be mounted on a lavish scale and budget. Ahmed Khan who earlier directed two parts of the franchise (Baaghi 2 & Baaghi 3) will be directing and designing the action.

Tiger will be shooting in 25 countries in total as both the movies will be shot in 12 countries across the globe. A source from the production tells us, "Tiger Shroff is a symbol of fierce strength and immense hard work. His originality and his commitment to carrying death-defying action sequences has made him the new age action star. Now, with Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4, Sajid and Tiger's power duo will team up for a total of six times. They have locked the script of both and if all goes well, Tiger will have as many as three big releases in 2021." With this association, Sajid Nadiadwala is the only producer who has 5 successful movie franchises - Judwaa, Housefull, Kick, Heropanti and Baaghi under his banner.

Pinkvilla

