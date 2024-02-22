Farhan Akhtar reacts like a typical husband as Shibani Dandekar complains about him stepping out to do THIS on anniversary

It was a special day for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar as they completed two years of their marriage yesterday. The couple, who gives a glimpse into their lives through social media, dropped adorable pictures and romantically wished each other on their special day. Well, generally couples celebrate their anniversaries together, but it looks like Farhan got too lucky as he got to celebrate with his boy gang over a game of cricket. His wife had the most epic reaction and we do not blame her.

Farhan Akhtar left for a game of cricket

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shibani Dandekar shared a funny clip. In the video, we can see the diva lying on her couch with a straight face as she shoots a selfie video. In the end, we can see Farhan Akhtar stepping in to plant a kiss on his wife’s cheeks while Celine Dion’s All By Myself plays in the background.

Sharing this clip, Shibani wrote, ‘Happy anniversary to me as he leaves to meet the boys for a game of cricket!’ with a laughing out loud and a red heart emoji. Farhan reshared this video on his story and wrote, ‘You could have wished me luck’ with a melting heart emoji.

Check it out: