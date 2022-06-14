Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about playing Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur: I agreed only because of Meghna Gulzar

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was recently seen in Shonali Bose’s Raat Rani, one of the six stories in Pritish Nandy’s anthology ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, is all set to impress her fans yet again as she is gearing up for her next venture. The actress has been roped in to play the iconic character of Indira Gandhi in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur.’ However, Fatima revealed that she agreed to the movie only because of Gulzar. She only gave one look-test for the film.

According to Times of India, the ‘Dangal’ actress spilled the beans on how she is preparing to play India’s first woman Prime Minister in the film. Fatima said that she has been watching a lot of Indira Gandhi’s old interviews and reading a lot of material on her. The actress also added that although all this won't be shown on screen, it is really interesting to learn about eminent figures who have changed history.

Vicky Kaushal has been roped in to play the titular role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the movie. It also stars Fatima’s ‘Dangal’ co-star Sanya Malhotra.

Meanwhile, talking about her co-stars in the film, the 30-year-old actress had told Pinkvilla that, I keep on meeting Sanya anyway. We won’t be ‘acting’ together – it will be something like Ludo. We will have some passing moment together. So, it’s not like we are working together, but just the fact that we will be together in the same film is very special. And I think we are lucky for each other! (giggles) And Vicky is a sweetheart. So, it’s going to be a lot of fun! And I am a big fan of Meghna.”

‘Sam Bahadur’ is a biopic on the life of former Chief of the Army Staff and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. While Vicky Kaushal will be portraying the titular role, Sanya Malhotra will be seen essaying the role of his wife Silloo Manekshaw. The film is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and will reportedly hit the floors in August this year.

Apart from this, Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently shooting for upcoming film, ‘Dhak Dhak’. Co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars actors like Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles.