Hamare Baarah: Bombay High Court gives green light to release Annu Kapoor's film on THIS condition

Annu Kapoor starrer Hamare Baarah has finally received the green light from the Bombay High Court for its release on June 7, 2024. Earlier, the Bombay HC had postponed the movie's release until June 14. A vacation bench of Justices Nitin Borkar and Kamal Khata heard a petition by Azhar Tambol, who objected to certain dialogues in the movie that were featured in its trailer on social media.

Hamare Baarah's release gets a green light from the Bombay High Court

As per an India Today report, the announcement came on Friday, June 7, 2024, following the filmmakers' consent to remove two dialogues from their movie. The High Court declared its decision, citing the need to "balance the equities," as per the report.

The court also suggested that "viewing the film may be necessary to reach a conclusion regarding the conflicting arguments." Moreover, the court purportedly suggested forming a committee of three members, with at least one member being Muslim, to view the film and provide feedback.

Earlier, as reported by the Free Press Journal, the Bombay High Court delayed the release of the Annu Kapoor starrer until June 14, 2024. Initially planned for release on June 7, this decision was made following a petition filed by Azhar Tambol, who objected to specific dialogues in the movie's trailers shared on social media.

The Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) informed the bench that although it had issued a certificate for the movie, it lacked jurisdiction over the trailers released on YouTube.

Advocate Advait Sethna, representing the petitioner, mentioned that the film underwent extensive scrutiny by an eight-member committee, which proposed certain alterations. Following the implementation of these suggestions, the movie obtained a U/A certification.

Sethna also noted that the filmmakers had deleted the contentious dialogue from the film. However, the court raised doubts about how the petitioner had viewed the removed dialogues and emphasized that the CBFC had no jurisdiction over trailers released on the internet.

The judges cast doubt on the petitioner's eligibility to file the petition, expressing thoughts about establishing a precedent for citizens to put a hold on movie releases. The petitioner's advocate informed the court that they had served a copy of the petition to the movie makers, but no one appeared for the hearing.

Annu Kapoor urges people to watch Hamare Baarah

Annu Kapoor used his social media platform to encourage viewers to watch the film before making judgments, particularly in light of receiving death threats. Kapoor stressed the significance of viewing the film before making judgments. He highlighted the freedom to express opinions on social media but cautioned against abusing others or issuing death threats.

Furthermore, Kapoor explained that the film aims to tackle themes like women's empowerment and population growth. He clarified that the film does not intend to offend any specific caste or community.

About Hamare Baarah

The plotline is penned by Rajan Agarwal. Originally titled Hum Do Hamare Baarah, the film underwent a title modification by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) and became Hamare Baarah.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Parth Samtha, Paritosh Tiwari, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manoj Joshi, Rahul Bagga, Aditi Bhatpahri, and others in pivotal roles. Set in Uttar Pradesh, the film narrates a compelling tale of the ever-expanding population in the state.

The film is produced by Sanjay Nagpal, Birender Bhagat, Sheo Balak Singh, and Ravi S. Gupta with Triloki Nath Prasad serving as assistant producer and Kamal Chandra helming the direction.

