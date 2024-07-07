Shloka Ambani pays tribute to Kareena Kapoor's classic Bole Chudiyan look in dazzling coral lehenga

Right from the time Kareena Kapoor stepped into Bollywood, her style has been on a very high level. In everything that she does, be it on screen or in real life, she creates trends that influence the likings of countless fashion enthusiasts and stars.

One of her most memorable fashion moments was her outfit in song Bole Chudiyan from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and her iconic outfit has inspired none other than Shloka Ambani, the eldest daughter-in-law of the Ambani family.

Shloka Ambani’s look inspired by Kareena Kapoor’s song

Kareena Kapoor’s 2001 lehenga in the K3G song Bole Chudiyan, designed by famous designer Manish Malhotra, is iconic to date. Coral was the color of her ensemble which included a cropped blouse, ombre palazzo pants, and a dupatta all studded with silver embroidery work. The asymmetrical blouse came with a back that was revealing through thin criss cross strings; the blouse was lively enough to complement the hues of the outfit.

Along with the attire, the actress opted for diamond jewelry which included large earrings, bangles, haath phool, and a simple maang tikka. As for the make-up she wore metallic eyeshadow with defined eyeliner, pink glossy lips that complimented her dress.

Finally, coming to Shloka, she got dressed in a beautiful attire that resembled the vibrancy of Kareena’s coral dress. Same in color, Sholka’s outfit came with an ombre skirt with orange sequins, golden and silver floral embroidery

For the blouse, she chose a one-shoulder blouse that complemented the skirt. Tassel detail was incorporated on the blouse, especially around the hemline and the sleeve section. On the back, there are strappy elements created in silver to complete a contrast. Finally, to complete the look she wore an ombre dupatta on her arms.

Shloka Ambani’s accessories and glam

Sholka put on a diamond-tiered necklace that went well with her dress. She also added diamond earrings and a bangles set. The traditional hath phool also added gracefulness to her overall appearance.

Concerning beauty, she decided to have natural make-up with a tinge of glam that enhanced her beauty. Her eyes looked defined with mascara, and for her lips, she went for brown lipstick, as this was close to her natural color.

The blush blended with highlighter was applied to her cheeks, giving her skin a rather glowing appearance. She opted for shimmery naked eyeshadow, subtly blended with kohl and full lashes with mascara making her eyes look even more beautiful. The wavy ponytail gave her hair a modern look suited to the nature of the clothing she wore.

Shloka Ambani’s dress during the sangeet ceremony not only symbolized the family celebrations but also honored the everlasting trace Bollywood has left on Indian fashion.

