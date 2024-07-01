Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh’s Crew song Naina plays at London airport; Rhea Kapoor beams with joy

Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh, was released on March 29, 2024. The movie received stellar reviews from fans and critics alike and achieved remarkable box office success. Looks like, the heist-comedy has not just captured the hearts of fans in India but also in the UK. Recently, Rhea Kapoor shared a video on Instagram, marking a proud and thrilling moment for everyone involved.

Rhea Kapoor can't keep calm as Naina plays at London Airport

Producer Rhea Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram stories from London's Heathrow Airport, capturing a proud moment as the song Naina from her movie Crew played in the background. Tagging singer Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Badshah, she wrote, "When they play your song at Heathrow."

About Crew song Naina

In a chat with Raj Shamani on his podcast, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh revealed that Rhea Kapoor pursued him for a year to create the song. He explained that, as he struggled with composing Hindi songs, the producer's persistent follow-up eventually led him to compose the now-viral track.

The Punjabi singer mentioned that he always spoke Punjabi and only started speaking Hindi due to Hindi films. Crediting Rhea Kapoor for the song Naina, Diljit added that he had initially told her he couldn't make songs for Bollywood as he didn't know how, but her year-long persistence paid off.

During that time, he was working on an album, and she would check in every 10 days asking about the song, ultimately making it happen through him.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the success of Crew

In an interview with PTI, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her happiness that Crew had broken box office norms and demonstrated that women-led films could also be successful. She mentioned that it is not about whether a hero or a heroine leads a film, but rather about the individual's performance and the content driving the film forward.

She emphasized that they would continue to strive for this and that she would always choose roles that are interesting and entertaining. She was pleased that Crew had broken barriers and initiated the conversation that women could also break box office rules.

Kareena added that the film had done business of over Rs 150 crore, validating that there is no gender bias in today's industry.

