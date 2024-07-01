Bollywood Newswrap, July 1: Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders gets release date; Anushka Sharma's priceless reaction to Virat Kohli's post

On the first day of July 2024, we saw several exciting news taking place in the film industry. From Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders getting release date to Anushka Sharma reacting to Virat Kohli's recent post dedicating T20 World Cup win to his wife, July 1 was full of exciting headliners.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 1, 2024

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders gets release date

The makers of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders have finally treated the fans with the announcement of its release date. Sharing an intriguing poster of Bebo, they revealed that the film will hit theaters on September 13, 2024.

2. Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's post dedicating the T20 World Cup win to her

Virat Kohli shared a lovely picture with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and penned a love-filled note as he dedicated Team India's T20 World Cup to her. Reacting to his post, Anushka expressed her love through three emojis. She posted a couple of emojis followed by an infinity sign and a red heart emoji.

3. Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh’s YRF Spy Universe film to kickstart soon

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the shooting of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film will start on July 15 in Mumbai. The team will head to Kashmir in the following months, where important action scenes will be filmed.

4. Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha clarifies his father did not undergo a ‘surgical procedure’

Taking to his X handle, Shatrughan Sinha's son, Luv Sinha, updated everyone about his father's health condition. He wrote, "In regard to my father’s health I’d like to clarify that there was no surgical procedure, and one shouldn’t believe unverified news. We took my father to the hospital for his annual checkup, and because he had a strong fever. Thank you to everyone who has been concerned".

5. Ira Khan drops pictures with her grandmother from latter's 90th birthday bash

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ira Khan shared two heartwarming pictures with her grandmother, Zeenat Hussain, from her 90th birthday party. Aamir Khan recently organized a grand birthday bash for his mother at his Mumbai home and invited more than 200 family members and friends.

