EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar gives BIG UPDATE on Hera Pheri 3: “We start by the end of 2025”

Over the years, Pinkvilla has been the first to give multiple updates on the most awaited comedy of Indian Cinema – Hera Pheri 3 – led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. Recently, we reported that producer Firoz Nadiadwala has settled all his debts with Eros International and acquired the rights to the franchise, enabling him to make the third instalment without much of issues. The script has been locked and the makers are fast proceeding towards taking this cult comic franchise on floors.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar informed that he is also waiting for Hera Pheri 3 just like the rest of world. “Even I am waiting to start Hera Pheri 3. I don’t know, but if everything goes well, it will start this year.” The actor went ahead to add, “When we started Hera Pheri, we didn’t know it would go ahead to become such a cult. Even when I saw the film, I didn’t understand. Yes, it was funny, but none of us expected the characters of Babu Bhaiya, Raju, and Shyam to become a cult.”

Akshay couldn’t stop raving about his co-star, Paresh Rawal. “He is a very funny person in real life also. We were just shooting for Bhooth Bangla in Jaipur, and I have lots of fun with him. During Hera Pheri, we had a lot of fun but there are somethings which can’t be said on camera,” Akshay smiled.

Akshay Kumar is presently gearing up for his Republic Day 2025 release, Sky Force co-starring Veer Pahariya. Through the interview, Veer said, “I love Hera Pheri, but I have an unpopular opinion – I enjoyed part two more than part three.” Akshay reacted to the same, “I don’t know how, but Phir Hera Pheri suddenly became very popular.”

Through the conversation, Akshay and Veer discussed Sky Force and shared how intent of this Dinesh Vijan production is to inspire the youth to join the Indian Armed Forces. The duo had lots of fun through the conversation going down memory lane as the Khiladi shared insights on his forthcoming films. Don’t miss the conversation

